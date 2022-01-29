Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Proposed Amalgamation of CBZ Bank Limited & CBZ Building Society

01/29/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

K

N

A

E

B

V

R

E

S

E

R

O

F

ZI

M

B

A

B

W

PUBLIC NOTICE

BANKING ACT [CHAPTER 24:20]

PROPOSED AMALGAMATION OF CBZ BANK LIMITED & CBZ BUILDING SOCIETY

IT is hereby notified, in terms of section 25(4) of the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20], that CBZ Bank Limited and CBZ Building Society, both incorporated under the laws of Zimbabwe and carrying on banking business, have applied to the Minister of Finance & Economic Development in terms of section 25(2) of the Banking Act, for his approval of the amalgamation of CBZ Bank Limited and CBZ Building Society.

CBZ Bank Limited is registered as a banking institution under the Banking Act while CBZ Building Society is registered as a building society under the Building Societies Act [Chapter 24:02]. Both institutions are subsidiaries of CBZ Holdings Limited.

In order to facilitate the amalgamation of the two (2) institutions, CBZ Bank Limited and CBZ Building Society's assets, liabilities and equity, the two institutions propose to consolidate under one entity, CBZ Bank Limited, in conformity with a Memorandum of Agreement that they have entered into. Subsequent to the merger, CBZ Building Society will cease to exist as an entity.

The Memorandum of Agreement in terms of which the amalgamation is to be effected will be open for inspection by members of the public for a period of 21 days from the date of publication of this notice in the Government Gazette at the following offices:

CBZ Bank Limited

3rd Floor, Union House

60 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

Harare

This notice was published in the Government Gazette of 28 January 2022.

Any person who has any objection to the proposed amalgamation or intends to make representations or objections in connection therewith is required to lodge the same, in writing, with the Registrar of Banking Institutions, at 80 Samora Machel Avenue P. O. Box 1283, Harare, within twenty-one (21) days of the date of publication of this notice in the Government Gazette.

Registrar of Banking Institutions

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 13:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31aMINISTRY OF PORTS SHIPPING AND WATERWAYS OF R : Shri Sarbanand Sonowal reviews progress of green initiatives undertaken for the development of Green Ports & Green Shipping in India
PU
08:27aItalian parties ask Mattarella to remain president after vote chaos
RE
08:27aItalian parties ask Mattarella to remain president after vote chaos
RE
08:25aErdogan says interest rates will be lowered and inflation will fall too
RE
08:01aRESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE : Proposed Amalgamation of CBZ Bank Limited & CBZ Building Society
PU
07:49a'Bloody Sunday' still scars Northern Ireland 50 years on
RE
07:40aRussian troops arrive in Belarus for joint drills
RE
07:05aOttawa set for 'massive' protest against Canada's vaccine mandates
RE
07:02aAstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud
RE
07:01aLeave now if you want to go, France's Le Pen tells party members
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35 million
3Hewlett-Packard wins fraud case against UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch
4U.S. airlines cancel almost 5,000 flights ahead of Nor'easter
5Analysis-Biden gets climate win with court loss on Gulf of Mexico oil l..

HOT NEWS