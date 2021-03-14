Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 05 March 2021

1. Reserve money for the week ending 5th March 2021 decreased by ZW$1.83 billion, to ZW$20.55 billion. This largely reflected a decline of ZW$2.11 billion in banks' liquidity at the Reserve Bank (RTGS balances). Partially offsetting this decrease, were increases of ZW$141.41 million and ZW$138.38 million in required reserves and currency in issued, respectively.