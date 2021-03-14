Log in
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 05 March 2021

03/14/2021 | 09:45am EDT
UPDATE ON RESERVE MONEY

AS AT 5TH MARCH 2021

RESERVE MONEY

  • 1. Reserve money for the week ending 5th March 2021 decreased by ZW$1.83 billion, to ZW$20.55 billion. This largely reflected a decline of ZW$2.11 billion in banks' liquidity at the Reserve Bank (RTGS balances). Partially offsetting this decrease, were increases of ZW$141.41 million and ZW$138.38 million in required reserves and currency in issued, respectively.

  • 2. The decrease in reserve money was largely attributable to net issuances of open market operations (OMO) savings bonds amounting to ZW$1.99 billion, which had the effect of withdrawing liquidity from the market.

    Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

Statutory (Required) Reserves

0.89

1.05

1.24

1.40

1.68

2.01

2.20

2.44

4.80

4.94

Banks' RTGS Liquidity

9.53

10.41

8.83

8.85

11.70

13.90

14.18

16.68

14.63

12.52

Other Deposits

0.58

2.79

0.26

0.34

0.02

0.38

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Reserve Money

12.65

16.15

12.38

12.73

15.52

18.42

18.76

21.93

22.38

20.55

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

Memorandum Items

Monthly Inflation (%) - ZW$ CPI

31.7

35.5

8.4

3.8

4.4

3.2

4.2

5.4

3.5

3.5

Monthly Inflation (%) - BlendedInter-Bank Exchange Rate

29.4

16.7

1.4

-0.5

1.4

2.2

2.8

57.36

76.76

83.40

81.44

81.35

81.82

81.79

*The end-December 2020 reserve money is provisional until audit is completed.

2.8

0.7

82.68

83.89

N/A

83.89

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 13:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
