Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 21 May 2021

The increase in reserve money largely reflected an increase of ZW$98.64 million in banks' liquidity (RTGS balances) at the Reserve Bank, coupled with increases of ZW$79.74 million and ZW$49.44 million in required reserves and currency issued, respectively.

Government had begun payment of monthly wages and salaries to civil servants, which saw its deposit balance at the Reserve Bank declining by ZW$4.77 billion during the week under review. This injected liquidity into the market.