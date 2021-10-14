Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reserve Bank warns public on the “Tonga Financial Services Authority” website

10/14/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021 Reserve Bank warns public on the "Tonga Financial Services Authority" website
Details Category: Press ReleaseCreated: 14 October 2021

It has come to the notice of the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) that a fake website in the name of "Tonga Financial Services Authority" (TFSA) has been created with the URL https://tfsa.to/ by some unknown person(s). The home page of the website contains the Tongan coat of arms and the NRBT's building and appears to be claiming that the TFSA undertakes the responsibilities of the NRBT. This includes references to the TFSA as being responsible for the oversight, supervision and regulation of Tonga's financial sector. It also contains false information such as references to Tonga as a Republic and the TFSA monitoring and regulating seven banks in Tonga, as well as references to the Financial Institutions Act's approval date and authority.

Members of the public are hereby reminded that pursuant to the National Reserve Bank of Tonga Act, the NRBT is the sole authority responsible for the licensing, supervision and regulation of financial institutions in Tonga, as stipulated further under the Financial Institutions Act (now renamed as the Banking Act 2020), Foreign Exchange Control Act 2018, Microfinance Act 2018 and the Moneylenders Act 2018.

The NRBT warns members of the public to exercise caution while accessing or when providing any information on this fake website, or other websites that may appear similar to the website of the NRBT.

Enquiries

National Reserve Bank of Tonga
Fasi mo e Afi
NUKU'ALOFA

Telephone: (676) 24057
Fax: (676) 24201
Email: nrbt@reservebank.to

Resources

Press Release in English
110 KB - Download a copy of the full press release.
See more Press Releases in 2021.

Disclaimer

National Reserve Bank of Tonga published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:35pMs. Opal Lee To Attend The National Miss Juneteenth Pageant in Tulsa, Oklahoma
GL
07:35pCLO-CLO VEGAN FOODS : Provides for an Exquisite Nibble
BU
07:35pMs. Opal Lee To Attend The National Miss Juneteenth Pageant in Tulsa, Oklahoma
GL
07:34pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Morgan Stanley Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-6 (MSRM 2021-6)
BU
07:34pWM Highlights Investments in Its People and Recycling Programs in Its 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
07:33pBIOTE : Recognized as 50-Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies of 2021
BU
07:32pEXCLUSIVE : Fed bank chiefs, in letter to Sen. Warren, pledge to comply with ethics review
RE
07:32pNORTHWEST PIPE : 10 Questions for Carlos Garcia
PU
07:32pReserve Bank warns public on the “Tonga Financial Services Authority” website
PU
07:32pANGKOR RESOURCES : 139 Metres Consistent Mineralization In Test Hole
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The latest from London: It’s happening
2Upbeat bank earnings buoy US stocks; USD, Treasury yields dip
3ARCELORMITTAL : Credit Suisse takes a positive view
4Prodware : Effect of provisions on half-year 2021 results
5Taiwan's TSMC posts 13.8% rise in Q3 profit on global chip demand surge

HOT NEWS