Reserve Money Update as at 09 October 2020

Currency Issued - refers to bank notes and coins issued by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

These are deposits that banks place in the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System for purposes of meeting their inter-bank transactions.

Figures may reflect positions as at last Friday of the month. See Monthly Reviews for month-end positions .

Currency in Circulation - refers to the currency issued less currency held in the vaults of banks.

Provisional. The increase in Government deposits at the RBZ means that corporates are using their RTGS balances at banks to pay taxes, which results in a decrease in reserve money, and vice versa.