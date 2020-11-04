Reserve Money Update as at 09 October 2020

Banking sector deposits at the Reserve Bank increased by ZW$1.4 billion, while currency issued increased by ZW$69.5 million. This resulted in reserve money rising by ZW$1.1 billion, to ZW$15.4 billion over the week ending 9 October 2020.
Government deposits at the Central Bank declined by ZW$1.7 billion, which had the impact of injecting liquidity at banks, thus contributing to the increase in reserve money during the week under review.
Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)
PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES
Jul-20
Aug-20
Week
Week
Week
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20
Ending
Ending
Ending
25 Sep-20
2 Oct-20
9 Oct-20
Currency Issued
1.22
1.31
1.34
1.46
1.67
1.90
2.06
2.12
2.14
2.21
by RBZ1
Banking Sector
7.09
8.79
10.20
12.08
10.42
11.46
10.06
12.47
11.75
13.09
Deposits at RBZ
Statutory
1.24
(Required)
1.08
1.21
1.21
1.39
0.89
1.05
1.34
1.40
1.38
Reserves
Banks' RTGS
6.01
7.58
8.90
10.70
9.53
10.41
8.83
11.13
10.35
11.71
Liquidity2
Other Deposits
1.08
1.61
0.92
0.28
0.58
2.79
0.26
0.40
0.40
0.08
Reserve Money3
9.38
11.71
12.46
13.82
12.65
16.15
12.38
14.99
14.29
15.38
Memorandum
Items
Currency
Issued/Reserve
13.0
11.2
10.8
10.5
13.2
11.8
16.6
14.1
14.9
14.4
Money Ratio (%)
Currency in
2.5
2.2
2.0
1.9
1.2
0.9
0.7
1.4
1.3
1.3
Circulation4
2
PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES
Jul-20
Aug-20
Week
Week
Week
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20
Ending
Ending
Ending
25 Sep-20
2 Oct-20
9 Oct-20
/Deposits Ratio
(%)
Monthly Change
in RTGS
-3.3
26.3
18.5
19.0
-10.9
-9.2
-15.2
9.4
-7.0
13.2
Balances (%)
Monthly Change
-23.3
in Reserve Money
1.4
24.8
6.5
10.9
-8.4
27.6
5.83
-4.7
7.6
(%)
Government
Deposits at RBZ
3.35
2.85
2.97
2.09
7.46
6.02
9.52
7.94
10.10
8.45
(Stock)5
Monthly Inflation
13.5
26.6
17.6
15.1
31.7
35.5
1.4
-0.5
N/A
N/A
6(%)
Inter-Bank
17.95
25.00
25.00
25.00
57.36
76.76
83.40
81.50
81.44
81.35
Exchange Rate
Notes:
Currency Issued - refers to bank notes and coins issued by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
These are deposits that banks place in the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System for purposes of meeting their inter-bank transactions.
Figures may reflect positions as at last Friday of the month. See Monthly Reviews for month-end positions.
Currency in Circulation - refers to the currency issued less currency held in the vaults of banks.
Provisional. The increase in Government deposits at the RBZ means that corporates are using their RTGS balances at banks to pay taxes, which results in a decrease in reserve money, and vice versa.
Blended Inflation Rate - from July 2020, the rate reflects the combined local currency and foreign currency price indices.
N/A - not yet available.
3
