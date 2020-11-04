Log in
Reserve Money Update as at 09 October 2020

11/04/2020 | 06:16am EST

UPDATE ON RESERVE MONEY

AS AT 9TH OCTOBER 2020

RESERVE MONEY

  1. Banking sector deposits at the Reserve Bank increased by ZW$1.4 billion, while currency issued increased by ZW$69.5 million. This resulted in reserve money rising by ZW$1.1 billion, to ZW$15.4 billion over the week ending 9 October 2020.
  2. Government deposits at the Central Bank declined by ZW$1.7 billion, which had the impact of injecting liquidity at banks, thus contributing to the increase in reserve money during the week under review.
    Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

Jul-20

Aug-20

Week

Week

Week

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

Ending

Ending

Ending

25 Sep-20

2 Oct-20

9 Oct-20

Currency Issued

1.22

1.31

1.34

1.46

1.67

1.90

2.06

2.12

2.14

2.21

by RBZ1

Banking Sector

7.09

8.79

10.20

12.08

10.42

11.46

10.06

12.47

11.75

13.09

Deposits at RBZ

Statutory

1.24

(Required)

1.08

1.21

1.21

1.39

0.89

1.05

1.34

1.40

1.38

Reserves

Banks' RTGS

6.01

7.58

8.90

10.70

9.53

10.41

8.83

11.13

10.35

11.71

Liquidity2

Other Deposits

1.08

1.61

0.92

0.28

0.58

2.79

0.26

0.40

0.40

0.08

Reserve Money3

9.38

11.71

12.46

13.82

12.65

16.15

12.38

14.99

14.29

15.38

Memorandum

Items

Currency

Issued/Reserve

13.0

11.2

10.8

10.5

13.2

11.8

16.6

14.1

14.9

14.4

Money Ratio (%)

Currency in

2.5

2.2

2.0

1.9

1.2

0.9

0.7

1.4

1.3

1.3

Circulation4

2

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

Jul-20

Aug-20

Week

Week

Week

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

Ending

Ending

Ending

25 Sep-20

2 Oct-20

9 Oct-20

/Deposits Ratio

(%)

Monthly Change

in RTGS

-3.3

26.3

18.5

19.0

-10.9

-9.2

-15.2

9.4

-7.0

13.2

Balances (%)

Monthly Change

-23.3

in Reserve Money

1.4

24.8

6.5

10.9

-8.4

27.6

5.83

-4.7

7.6

(%)

Government

Deposits at RBZ

3.35

2.85

2.97

2.09

7.46

6.02

9.52

7.94

10.10

8.45

(Stock)5

Monthly Inflation

13.5

26.6

17.6

15.1

31.7

35.5

1.4

-0.5

N/A

N/A

6(%)

Inter-Bank

17.95

25.00

25.00

25.00

57.36

76.76

83.40

81.50

81.44

81.35

Exchange Rate

Notes:

  1. Currency Issued - refers to bank notes and coins issued by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
  2. These are deposits that banks place in the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System for purposes of meeting their inter-bank transactions.
  3. Figures may reflect positions as at last Friday of the month. See Monthly Reviews for month-end positions.
  4. Currency in Circulation - refers to the currency issued less currency held in the vaults of banks.
  5. Provisional. The increase in Government deposits at the RBZ means that corporates are using their RTGS balances at banks to pay taxes, which results in a decrease in reserve money, and vice versa.
  6. Blended Inflation Rate - from July 2020, the rate reflects the combined local currency and foreign currency price indices.

N/A - not yet available.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe published this content on 17 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 11:15:03 UTC

