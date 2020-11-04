Reserve Money Update as at 16 October 2020

RESERVE MONEY

Reserve money for the week ending 16 October 2020 increased by ZW$2.2 billion, to ZW$17.6 billion. The increase reflects a rise in banking sector deposits at the Reserve Bank by ZW$2.1 billion and an increase in statutory reserves by ZW$0.1 billion.

The increase in banks' liquidity at RBZ was largely attributable to the decline of Government deposits at RBZ by ZW$1.4 billion as Government was paying salaries to its employees. A reduction in Government deposits at RBZ represents an injection of liquidity in the banking sector whilst an increase of deposits represents withdrawal of money from the banks.