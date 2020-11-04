Log in
Reserve Money Update as at 16 October 2020

11/04/2020 | 06:16am EST

UPDATE ON RESERVE MONEY

AS AT 16TH OCTOBER 2020

RESERVE MONEY

  1. Reserve money for the week ending 16 October 2020 increased by ZW$2.2 billion, to ZW$17.6 billion. The increase reflects a rise in banking sector deposits at the Reserve Bank by ZW$2.1 billion and an increase in statutory reserves by ZW$0.1 billion.
  2. The increase in banks' liquidity at RBZ was largely attributable to the decline of Government deposits at RBZ by ZW$1.4 billion as Government was paying salaries to its employees. A reduction in Government deposits at RBZ represents an injection of liquidity in the banking sector whilst an increase of deposits represents withdrawal of money from the banks.
  3. The balance of ZW$700 million increase in reserve money was due to the purchase of foreign exchange by the RBZ through banks for purposes of funding the foreign exchange auction. Purchases of foreign currency by RBZ increase liquidity in the market whilst the sale of foreign currency by RBZ withdraws liquidity from the market.
    Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

Jul-20

Aug-20

Week

Week

Week

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

Ending

Ending

Ending

25 Sept-20

9 Oct-20

16 Oct-20

Currency Issued

1.22

1.31

1.34

1.46

1.67

1.90

2.06

2.12

2.21

2.14

by RBZ

Banking Sector

7.09

8.79

10.20

12.08

10.42

11.46

10.06

12.47

13.09

15.34

Deposits at RBZ

Statutory

1.24

(Required)

1.08

1.21

1.21

1.39

0.89

1.05

1.34

1.38

1.49

Reserves

2

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

Jul-20

Aug-20

Week

Week

Week

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

Ending

Ending

Ending

25 Sept-20

9 Oct-20

16 Oct-20

Banks' RTGS

6.01

7.58

8.90

10.70

9.53

10.41

8.83

11.13

11.71

13.85

Liquidity

Other Deposits

1.08

1.61

0.92

0.28

0.58

2.79

0.26

0.40

0.08

0.08

Reserve Money

9.38

11.71

12.46

13.82

12.65

16.15

12.38

14.99

15.38

17.55

Memorandum

Items

Currency

Issued/Reserve

13.0

11.2

10.8

10.5

13.2

11.8

16.6

14.1

14.4

12.18

Money Ratio (%)

Currency in

Circulation

2.5

2.2

2.0

1.9

1.2

0.9

0.7

1.4

1.3

1.3

/Deposits Ratio

(%)

Monthly Change

in RTGS

-3.3

26.3

18.5

19.0

-10.9

-9.2

-15.2

9.4

13.2

18.3

Balances (%)

Monthly Change

-23.3

in Reserve Money

1.4

24.8

6.5

10.9

-8.4

27.6

5.8

7.6

14.1

(%)

Government

Deposits at RBZ

3.35

2.85

2.97

2.09

7.46

6.02

9.52

7.94

8.45

7.08

(Stock)

Monthly Inflation

13.5

26.6

17.6

15.1

31.7

35.5

1.4

-0.5

N/A

N/A

(%)

Inter-Bank

17.95

25.00

25.00

25.00

57.36

76.76

83.40

81.50

81.35

81.35

Exchange Rate

3

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe published this content on 24 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 11:15:05 UTC

