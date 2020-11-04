Reserve Money Update as at 16 October 2020

Reserve money for the week ending 16 October 2020 increased by ZW$2.2 billion, to ZW$17.6 billion. The increase reflects a rise in banking sector deposits at the Reserve Bank by ZW$2.1 billion and an increase in statutory reserves by ZW$0.1 billion.
The increase in banks' liquidity at RBZ was largely attributable to the decline of Government deposits at RBZ by ZW$1.4 billion as Government was paying salaries to its employees. A reduction in Government deposits at RBZ represents an injection of liquidity in the banking sector whilst an increase of deposits represents withdrawal of money from the banks.
The balance of ZW$700 million increase in reserve money was due to the purchase of foreign exchange by the RBZ through banks for purposes of funding the foreign exchange auction. Purchases of foreign currency by RBZ increase liquidity in the market whilst the sale of foreign currency by RBZ withdraws liquidity from the market.
Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)
PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES
Jul-20
Aug-20
Week
Week
Week
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20
Ending
Ending
Ending
25 Sept-20
9 Oct-20
16 Oct-20
Currency Issued
1.22
1.31
1.34
1.46
1.67
1.90
2.06
2.12
2.21
2.14
by RBZ
Banking Sector
7.09
8.79
10.20
12.08
10.42
11.46
10.06
12.47
13.09
15.34
Deposits at RBZ
Statutory
1.24
(Required)
1.08
1.21
1.21
1.39
0.89
1.05
1.34
1.38
1.49
Reserves
2
PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES
Jul-20
Aug-20
Week
Week
Week
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20
Ending
Ending
Ending
25 Sept-20
9 Oct-20
16 Oct-20
Banks' RTGS
6.01
7.58
8.90
10.70
9.53
10.41
8.83
11.13
11.71
13.85
Liquidity
Other Deposits
1.08
1.61
0.92
0.28
0.58
2.79
0.26
0.40
0.08
0.08
Reserve Money
9.38
11.71
12.46
13.82
12.65
16.15
12.38
14.99
15.38
17.55
Memorandum
Items
Currency
Issued/Reserve
13.0
11.2
10.8
10.5
13.2
11.8
16.6
14.1
14.4
12.18
Money Ratio (%)
Currency in
Circulation
2.5
2.2
2.0
1.9
1.2
0.9
0.7
1.4
1.3
1.3
/Deposits Ratio
(%)
Monthly Change
in RTGS
-3.3
26.3
18.5
19.0
-10.9
-9.2
-15.2
9.4
13.2
18.3
Balances (%)
Monthly Change
-23.3
in Reserve Money
1.4
24.8
6.5
10.9
-8.4
27.6
5.8
7.6
14.1
(%)
Government
Deposits at RBZ
3.35
2.85
2.97
2.09
7.46
6.02
9.52
7.94
8.45
7.08
(Stock)
Monthly Inflation
13.5
26.6
17.6
15.1
31.7
35.5
1.4
-0.5
N/A
N/A
(%)
Inter-Bank
17.95
25.00
25.00
25.00
57.36
76.76
83.40
81.50
81.35
81.35
Exchange Rate
3
