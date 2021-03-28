Reserve Money Update as at 19 March 2021

UPDATE ON RESERVE MONEY

AS AT 19TH MARCH 2021

RESERVE MONEY

1. Reserve money for the week ending 19th March 2021 increased by ZW$2.14 billion to ZW$20.87 billion, compared to last week's position of ZW$18.72 billion.

2. The increase in reserve money largely reflected an increase of ZW$2.13 billion in banks' liquidity at the Reserve Bank (RTGS balances), coupled with an increase of ZW$86.10 million in currency in circulation. Required reserves, however, declined by ZW$71.30 million.