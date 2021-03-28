Reserve Money Update as at 19 March 2021

UPDATE ON RESERVE MONEY
AS AT 19TH MARCH 2021
RESERVE MONEY
-
1. Reserve money for the week ending 19th March 2021 increased by ZW$2.14 billion to ZW$20.87 billion, compared to last week's position of ZW$18.72 billion.
-
2. The increase in reserve money largely reflected an increase of ZW$2.13 billion in banks' liquidity at the Reserve Bank (RTGS balances), coupled with an increase of ZW$86.10 million in currency in circulation. Required reserves, however, declined by ZW$71.30 million.
-
3. The rise in reserve money was largely due to payment of civil servants' monthly salaries and wages, which saw Government deposits at the Reserve Bank falling by ZW$1.98 billion during the week under review, thus injecting liquidity into the market.
Banking Sector Deposits at RBZ
Statutory (Required) Reserves
Banks' RTGS Liquidity
Other Deposits
Reserve Money
|
4. Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)
|
Week
|
Week
|
Week
|
Week
|
Ending
|
Ending
|
Ending
|
26 Feb-21
|
12 Mar-21
|
19 Mar-21
|
2.95
|
3.06
|
3.15
|
19.43
|
15.66
|
17.72
|
4.80
|
5.06
|
4.99
|
14.63
|
10.61
|
12.73
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
22.38
|
18.72
|
20.87
1.05
1.24
1.40
1.68
2.01
2.20
2.44
Memorandum Items
PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES
Currency
Issued/Reserve Money Ratio (%)
Currency in Circulation /Deposits Ratio (%)
Monthly Change in RTGS Balances (%)
Government Deposits at RBZ (Stock)
Monthly Inflation (%) - ZW$ CPI
35.5
8.4
3.8
4.4
3.2
4.2
5.4
Monthly Inflation (%) - Blended
Inter-Bank Exchange Rate
76.76
83.40
81.44
81.35
81.82
81.79
82.68
*The end-December 2020 reserve money is provisional until audit is completed.
