Reserve Money Update as at 19 March 2021

03/28/2021 | 07:08am EDT
UPDATE ON RESERVE MONEY

AS AT 19TH MARCH 2021

RESERVE MONEY

  • 1. Reserve money for the week ending 19th March 2021 increased by ZW$2.14 billion to ZW$20.87 billion, compared to last week's position of ZW$18.72 billion.

  • 2. The increase in reserve money largely reflected an increase of ZW$2.13 billion in banks' liquidity at the Reserve Bank (RTGS balances), coupled with an increase of ZW$86.10 million in currency in circulation. Required reserves, however, declined by ZW$71.30 million.

  • 3. The rise in reserve money was largely due to payment of civil servants' monthly salaries and wages, which saw Government deposits at the Reserve Bank falling by ZW$1.98 billion during the week under review, thus injecting liquidity into the market.

Banking Sector Deposits at RBZ

Statutory (Required) Reserves

Banks' RTGS Liquidity

Other Deposits

Reserve Money

4. Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)

Week

Week

Week

Week

Ending

Ending

Ending

26 Feb-21

12 Mar-21

19 Mar-21

2.95

3.06

3.15

19.43

15.66

17.72

4.80

5.06

4.99

14.63

10.61

12.73

0.00

0.00

0.00

22.38

18.72

20.87

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

11.46

10.06

10.25

13.38

15.91

16.38

19.12

1.05

1.24

1.40

1.68

2.01

2.20

2.44

10.41

8.83

8.85

11.70

13.90

14.18

16.68

Memorandum Items

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

Jul-20

Currency

Issued/Reserve Money Ratio (%)

Currency in Circulation /Deposits Ratio (%)

Monthly Change in RTGS Balances (%)

Government Deposits at RBZ (Stock)

-9.2

-15.2

0.3

32.2

18.8

-8.03

20.71

1.19

-15.29

20.08

6.02

9.52

10.45

5.47

4.65

6.74

10.46

10.06

12.93

10.94

Monthly Inflation (%) - ZW$ CPI

35.5

8.4

3.8

4.4

3.2

4.2

5.4

3.5

2.26

2.26

Monthly Inflation (%) - Blended

16.7

1.4

-0.5

1.4

2.2

2.8

2.8

0.7

1.09

1.09

Inter-Bank Exchange Rate

76.76

83.40

81.44

81.35

81.82

81.79

82.68

83.89

*The end-December 2020 reserve money is provisional until audit is completed.

83.98

83.98

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 11:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
