Reserve Money Update as at 23 October 2020

Reserve money fell by ZW$1.4 billion to ZW$16.1 billion as at week ending 23rd October 2020. The decline reflected a fall of ZW$1.5 billion in banks' liquidity at the RBZ, which was partially offset by increases in statutory reserves and other deposits at the Central Bank.
The decline in banks' liquidity was mainly due to foreign currency sales to the market by the RBZ and liquidity mopping through issuance of open market operations (OMO) savings bonds.
Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)
PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES
Jul-20
Aug-20
Week
Week
Week
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20
Ending
Ending
Ending
25 Sept-20
16 Oct-20
23 Oct-20
Currency Issued
1.22
1.31
1.34
1.46
1.67
1.90
2.06
2.12
2.14
2.10
by RBZ
Banking Sector
7.09
8.79
10.20
12.08
10.42
11.46
10.06
12.47
15.34
13.92
Deposits at RBZ
Statutory
1.24
(Required)
1.08
1.21
1.21
1.39
0.89
1.05
1.34
1.49
1.61
Reserves
Banks' RTGS
6.01
7.58
8.90
10.70
9.53
10.41
8.83
11.13
13.85
12.31
Liquidity
Other Deposits
1.08
1.61
0.92
0.28
0.58
2.79
0.26
0.40
0.08
0.09
Reserve Money
9.38
11.71
12.46
13.82
12.65
16.15
12.38
14.99
17.55
16.12
Memorandum
Items
Currency
Issued/Reserve
13.0
11.2
10.8
10.5
13.2
11.8
16.6
14.1
12.18
13.03
Money Ratio (%)
2
PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES
Jul-20
Aug-20
Week
Week
Week
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20
Ending
Ending
Ending
25 Sept-20
16 Oct-20
23 Oct-20
Currency in
Circulation
2.5
2.2
2.0
1.9
1.2
0.9
0.7
1.4
1.3
1.3
/Deposits Ratio
(%)
Monthly Change
in RTGS
-3.3
26.3
18.5
19.0
-10.9
-9.2
-15.2
9.4
18.3
-11.12
Balances (%)
Monthly Change
-23.3
in Reserve Money
1.4
24.8
6.5
10.9
-8.4
27.6
5.8
14.1
-8.18
(%)
Government
Deposits at RBZ
3.35
2.85
2.97
2.09
7.46
6.02
9.52
7.94
7.08
5.61
(Stock)
Monthly Inflation
13.5
26.6
17.6
15.1
31.7
35.5
1.4
-0.5
N/A
N/A
(%)
Inter-Bank
17.95
25.00
25.00
25.00
57.36
76.76
83.40
81.50
81.35
81.35
Exchange Rate
3
