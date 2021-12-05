Reserve Money Update as at 26 November 2021

Reserve money for the week ending 26th November 2021 declined by ZW$35 million to ZW$27.95 billion, compared to the previous week's position of ZW$27.98 billion.
The fall in reserve money largely reflected decreases of ZW$59.80 million and ZW$15.76 million in required reserves and banks' liquidity (RTGS balances) at the Central Bank, respectively. Partially offsetting the decline was an increase of ZW$40.56 million in currency issued.
Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)
