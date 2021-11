Reserve Money Update as at 5 November 2021

RESERVE MONEY

Reserve money technically increased by ZW$3.91 billion to ZW$28.27 billion during the week ending 5 th November 2021, compared to the previous week's position of ZW$24.36 billion.

The increase in reserve money was necessitated by an increase of ZW$8.77 billion in required reserves, following the increase in statutory reserve requirement ratios. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of 28 th October 2021 raised the statutory reserve ratio on demand and call deposits from 5% to 10% to reduce money supply.