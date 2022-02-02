Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reserve Money for the week ended January 28, 2022

02/02/2022 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क��ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

February 02, 2022

Reserve Money for the week ended January 28, 2022

The Reserve Bank has today released data on Reserve Moneyfor the week ended January 28, 2022.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1657

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 11:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:46aAppointment of Chief Operating Officer Resignation of General Manager Caijiaying Mine
AQ
06:46aUnplanned production outage in Raahe, affects first quarter results
AQ
06:46aNet Asset Value(s)
AQ
06:46aFrom Boomers to Gen Z, All Generations Agree a Negative Customer Experience is Worse Than A Bad Product
BU
06:46aBrinker international reports second quarter of fiscal 2022 results
PR
06:46aEvercore Reports Full Year 2021 Results; Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenues and Net Income; Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 Per Share
BU
06:46aSTORE Capital Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
BU
06:46aStrategic Party Withdraws $11.50 Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire RRD
BU
06:46aNOVARTIS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
06:46aSally Beauty Holdings Reports Strong Sales, Gross Margin and Profit Growth For Fiscal 2022 First Quarter; Share Repurchases of $75 Million
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
3How to invest for inflationary times
4Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit
5Strong year end: TeamViewer records 19% billings growth and announces s..

HOT NEWS