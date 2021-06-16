Log in
Reserve Money for the week ended June 11, 2021

06/16/2021 | 07:44am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

June 16, 2021

Reserve Money for the week ended June 11, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India has today released data on Reserve Moneyfor the week ended June 11, 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/373

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
