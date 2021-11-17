Log in
Reserve Money for the week ended November 12, 2021 and Money Supply for the fortnight ended November 05, 2021

11/17/2021 | 06:58am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

November 17, 2021

Reserve Money for the week ended November 12, 2021 and

Money Supply for the fortnight ended November 05, 2021

The Reserve Bank has today released data on Reserve Moneyfor the week ended November 12, 2021 and Money Supplyfor the fortnight ended November 05, 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1216

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:57:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
