November 17, 2021
Reserve Money for the week ended November 12, 2021 and
Money Supply for the fortnight ended November 05, 2021
The Reserve Bank has today released data on Reserve Moneyfor the week ended November 12, 2021 and Money Supplyfor the fortnight ended November 05, 2021.
Press Release: 2021-2022/1216
Ajit Prasad
Director (Communications)
