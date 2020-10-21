प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय ररज़र्वबैं
|
संचारविभाग, केंकाद्रीयाालय, एस.बी.एस.मागा, म ंबई-400001
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
र्ेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Website: www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
इ-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 2266 0502
|
|
October 21, 2020
Reserve Money for the week ended October 16, 2020
The Reserve Bank has today released data on Reserve Moneyfor the week ended October 16, 2020.
|
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/519
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 15:04:01 UTC