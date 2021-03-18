March 17, 2021
Residential Colleges at Vanderbilt University - A Case Study
Vanderbilt University's residential colleges stand as a testament to what can be accomplished when a bold vision and an uncompromising pursuit of excellence is brought to life through team-wide collaboration. Visit the case studies section of our website for this and other great case studies.
'Windows really are the eyes of a building. You can put all the attention you want on the other aspects of the façade and the interior, but if the windows aren't good quality, you're sunk.'
Steve Knight, AIA, Principal and Project Manager
David M. Schwarz Architects
To find out more about the Graham window and door products used on this project, contact Jim Eisenbeis, Graham's Director of Marketing.
