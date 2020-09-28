Log in
Residential HVAC Market- Roadmap for Recovery From COVID-19|Rising Residential Construction Activity to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

09/28/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the residential HVAC market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.97 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005279/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential HVAC Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential HVAC Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The air conditioning system is expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 16.97 billion.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Trane Technologies Plc are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Rising residential construction activity is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the increasing market competition will restrain market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The APAC region will contribute 61% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Trane Technologies Plc are some of the major market participants. The rising residential construction activity will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Residential HVAC Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Residential HVAC Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Air Conditioning System
    • Heating System
    • Ventilation System
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44872

Residential HVAC Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The residential HVAC market report covers the following areas:

  • Residential HVAC Market Size
  • Residential HVAC Market Trends
  • Residential HVAC Market Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems as one of the prime reasons driving the residential HVAC market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Residential HVAC Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist residential HVAC market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the residential HVAC market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the residential HVAC market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential HVAC market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Air conditioning system - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Heating system - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ventilation system - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Carrier Global Corp.
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Danfoss AS
  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Lennox International Inc.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Trane Technologies Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
