Residential Property Developer Tax: draft legislation

The government held a consultation seeking views on the policy design of the new Residential Property Developer Tax (RPDT) between 29 April and 22 July 2021. The government received 130 written responses and would like to thank all respondents for their helpful and constructive engagement, particularly those stakeholders who have attended consultation meetings. The government is now holding a technical consultation on the draft legislation of the RPDT ahead of its inclusion in the 2021-22 Finance Bill, to ensure the legislation operates as intended.

This consultation will run until 15 October 2021, and views can be sent to RPDT.mailbox@hmrc.gov.uk.

The final design of the tax, including the rate of the tax, will be announced at the Autumn Budget on 27 October.

