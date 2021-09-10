Log in
Residential Property Transactions: August 2021​​

09/10/2021 | 05:12am EDT
10 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 163/2021

The number of ﬁ nal deeds of sale relating to residential property amounted to 1,137 in August 2021, an increase of 197 deeds when compared to those registered a year earlier. During August 2021, 891 promise of sale agreements relating to residential property were registered, a decrease of 183 agreements over the same period last year.

Residential Property Transactions: August 2021

Cut-oﬀ date:

2 September 2021

This news release presents provisional data on residential property sale transactions based on the date of registration with the tax authority.

Final Deeds of Sale

In August 2021, the number of ﬁ nal deeds of sale relating to residential property amounted to 1,137, an increase of 197 deeds when compared to those registered a year earlier (Table 1a). The value of these deeds totalled €238.7 million, 37.5 per cent higher than the corresponding value recorded in August 2020 (Table 2a).

In the month under review, 1,048, or 92.2 per cent, of these ﬁ nal deeds of sale involved individual buyers (households), with companies accounting for virtually all the rest (Table 1b). The value of the deeds involving individual buyers (households) amounted to €203.5 million, equivalent to 85.3 per cent of the total value (Table 2b).

With regard to the region the property is situated in, the highest numbers of ﬁ nal deeds of sale were recorded in the region of Ħaż-Żabbar,Ix-Xgħajra,Iż-Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsaskala and Marsaxlokk, and the region of Il-Mellieħa and San Pawl Il-Baħar, at 155 and 148 respectively. The lowest numbers of deeds were noted in the region of Il-Birgu,L-Isla, Bormla and Il-Kalkara, and the region of Valletta, Floriana, Il-Marsa,Il-Ħamrun,Tal-Pietà and Santa Venera. In these regions, 13 and 48 deeds were recorded respectively (Table 3).

Chart 1. Registered ﬁnal deeds of sale - monthly

number of registered final deeds

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

J F M A M J J A S O N D

J F M A M J J A S O N D

J F M A M J J A

2019

2020

2021

period

Compiled by: Price Statistics Unit

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 20001 T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Promise of Sale Agreements

In August 2021, 891 promise of sale agreements relating to residential property were registered, a decrease of 183 agreements over the same period last year (Table 4a). Individual potential buyers (households) accounted for 787, or 88.3 per cent, of these agreements, while the rest mainly involved companies (Table 4b).

The largest numbers of promise of sale agreements corresponded to residential properties situated in the region of Għawdex, and the region of Birkirkara, Il-Gżira,L-Imsida, Ta' Xbiex and San Ġwann, totalling 136 and 112 respectively. The lowest numbers were noted in respect of properties located in the region of Il-Birgu,L-Isla, Bormla and Il-Kalkara, and the region of Ħ'Attard, Ħal Balzan, L-Iklin and Ħal Lija. The first-mentioned region accounted for 21 agreements and the second region accounted for 33 agreements (Table 5).

Table 1a. Number of final deeds of sale by period of registration

Period

2018

2019

2020

2021

January

962

1,067

1,031

1,010

February

1,000

1,222

1,000

984

March

1,042

1,232

926

1,285

Q1

3,004

3,521

2,957

3,279

April

1,000

1,155

590

1,185

May

1,101

1,196

552

1,174

June

1,135

1,032

746

1,239

Q2

3,236

3,383

1,888

3,598

July

1,106

1,272

1,149

1,386

August

1,130

1,138

940

1,137

September

924

1,045

974

Q3

3,160

3,455

3,063

October

1,385

1,297

1,054

November

1,260

1,161

961

December

1,267

1,202

1,134

Q4

3,912

3,660

3,149

Total

13,312

14,019

11,057

Table 1b. Number of final deeds of sale involving individual buyers (households) by period of registration

Period

2018

2019

2020

2021

January

900

980

912

933

February

919

1,137

914

900

March

922

1,128

830

1,192

Q1

2,741

3,245

2,656

3,025

April

917

1,079

529

1,095

May

1,006

1,090

503

1,089

June

1,030

943

709

1,136

Q2

2,953

3,112

1,741

3,320

July

1,004

1,175

1,075

1,295

August

1,029

1,031

883

1,048

September

830

970

892

Q3

2,863

3,176

2,850

October

1,252

1,156

970

November

1,143

1,067

897

December

1,156

1,114

1,044

Q4

3,551

3,337

2,911

Total

12,108

12,870

10,158

Note: Refer to methodological note 8.

2

Table 2a. Total value of final deeds of sale by period of registration

million

Period

2018

2019

2020

2021

January

160.2

237.7

205.1

205.5

February

164.8

226.7

192.2

192.0

March

220.7

225.1

170.5

267.9

Q1

545.7

689.5

567.8

665.4

April

194.6

230.7

119.3

238.8

May

198.9

209.2

102.3

322.3

June

204.3

179.1

138.6

245.8

Q2

597.8

619.0

360.2

806.9

July

205.0

234.7

212.9

294.6

August

232.1

220.9

173.6

238.7

September

180.0

192.8

188.8

Q3

617.1

648.4

575.3

October

313.3

265.8

199.4

November

222.4

245.9

177.8

December

274.1

236.8

239.2

Q4

809.8

748.5

616.4

Total

2,570.4

2,705.4

2,119.7

Table 2b. Value of final deeds of sale involving individual buyers (households) by period of registration

million

Period

2018

2019

2020

2021

January

137.5

188.3

161.8

174.1

February

142.7

181.8

159.3

161.1

March

146.1

189.9

140.6

237.0

Q1

426.3

560.0

461.7

572.2

April

141.4

170.0

102.0

201.5

May

159.0

170.0

86.7

210.0

June

153.9

146.7

118.1

212.8

Q2

454.3

486.7

306.8

624.3

July

161.9

191.3

176.7

252.3

August

183.6

173.1

155.3

203.5

September

133.9

166.6

153.2

Q3

479.4

531.0

485.2

October

213.2

199.6

171.0

November

182.8

187.9

159.8

December

206.8

203.8

190.9

Q4

602.8

591.3

521.7

Total

1,962.8

2,169.0

1,775.4

Note: Refer to methodological note 8.

3

Table 3. Number of final deeds of sale by period of registration and region

Region

2020

2021

August

July

August

1.

Il-Birgu,L-Isla, Bormla, Il-Kalkara

11

28

13

2.

Il-Fgura, Raħal Ġdid, Santa Luċija, Ħal Tarxien

47

75

54

3.

Ħaż-Żabbar,Ix-Xgħajra,Iż-Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk

112

149

155

4.

Ħal Luqa, Il-Gudja, Ħal Għaxaq, Ħal Kirkop, L-Imqabba,Il-Qrendi, Ħal Safi, Iż-Żurrieq

49

132

75

5.

Valletta, Floriana, Il-Marsa,Il-Ħamrun,Tal-Pietà, Santa Venera

59

76

48

6.

Ħal Qormi, Ħaż-Żebbuġ,Is-Siġġiewi

71

99

83

7.

Birkirkara, Il-Gżira,L-Imsida, Ta' Xbiex, San Ġwann

126

154

128

8.

Pembroke, San Ġiljan, Tas-Sliema,Is-Swieqi, Ħal Għargħur

70

120

106

9.

Ħ'Attard, Ħal Balzan, L-Iklin, Ħal Lija

35

59

54

10.

L-Imdina,Ħad-Dingli,Ir-Rabat,L-Imtarfa,L-Imġarr

32

37

50

11.

Il-Mosta,In-Naxxar

58

94

85

12.

Il-Mellieħa, San Pawl Il-Baħar

98

147

148

13.

Għawdex

172

216

138

Unclassified

-

-

-

Total

940

1,386

1,137

Note: Refer to methodological note 13.

4

Table 4a. Number of promise of sale agreements by period of registration

Period

2018

2019

2020

2021

January

972

860

754

981

February

1,221

1,112

892

1,350

March

1,447

1,196

892

1,650

Q1

3,640

3,168

2,538

3,981

April

1,310

1,155

269

1,428

May

1,422

1,145

511

1,479

June

1,164

977

961

1,166

Q2

3,896

3,277

1,741

4,073

July

1,228

950

1,366

1,105

August

1,209

883

1,074

891

September

1,175

855

1,054

Q3

3,612

2,688

3,494

October

1,563

974

1,300

November

1,223

796

1,044

December

1,008

711

1,145

Q4

3,794

2,481

3,489

Total

14,942

11,614

11,262

Table 4b. Number of promise of sale agreements involving individual potential buyers (households)

by period of registration

Period

2018

2019

2020

2021

January

873

792

662

897

February

1,117

1,005

813

1,269

March

1,322

1,102

835

1,527

Q1

3,312

2,899

2,310

3,693

April

1,206

1,073

252

1,320

May

1,306

1,057

486

1,360

June

1,061

901

912

1,062

Q2

3,573

3,031

1,650

3,742

July

1,135

862

1,296

989

August

1,110

799

1,012

787

September

1,088

796

989

Q3

3,333

2,457

3,297

October

1,437

901

1,211

November

1,096

733

967

December

925

649

1,063

Q4

3,458

2,283

3,241

Total

13,676

10,670

10,498

Note: Refer to methodological note 8.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
