|
Residential Property Transactions: August 2021
10 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 163/2021
The number of ﬁ nal deeds of sale relating to residential property amounted to 1,137 in August 2021, an increase of 197 deeds when compared to those registered a year earlier. During August 2021, 891 promise of sale agreements relating to residential property were registered, a decrease of 183 agreements over the same period last year.
Cut-oﬀ date:
2 September 2021
This news release presents provisional data on residential property sale transactions based on the date of registration with the tax authority.
Final Deeds of Sale
In August 2021, the number of ﬁ nal deeds of sale relating to residential property amounted to 1,137, an increase of 197 deeds when compared to those registered a year earlier (Table 1a). The value of these deeds totalled €238.7 million, 37.5 per cent higher than the corresponding value recorded in August 2020 (Table 2a).
In the month under review, 1,048, or 92.2 per cent, of these ﬁ nal deeds of sale involved individual buyers (households), with companies accounting for virtually all the rest (Table 1b). The value of the deeds involving individual buyers (households) amounted to €203.5 million, equivalent to 85.3 per cent of the total value (Table 2b).
With regard to the region the property is situated in, the highest numbers of ﬁ nal deeds of sale were recorded in the region of Ħaż-Żabbar,Ix-Xgħajra,Iż-Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsaskala and Marsaxlokk, and the region of Il-Mellieħa and San Pawl Il-Baħar, at 155 and 148 respectively. The lowest numbers of deeds were noted in the region of Il-Birgu,L-Isla, Bormla and Il-Kalkara, and the region of Valletta, Floriana, Il-Marsa,Il-Ħamrun,Tal-Pietà and Santa Venera. In these regions, 13 and 48 deeds were recorded respectively (Table 3).
Chart 1. Registered ﬁnal deeds of sale - monthly
number of registered final deeds
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
|
J F M A M J J A S O N D
|
J F M A M J J A S O N D
|
J F M A M J J A
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
period
|
Promise of Sale Agreements
In August 2021, 891 promise of sale agreements relating to residential property were registered, a decrease of 183 agreements over the same period last year (Table 4a). Individual potential buyers (households) accounted for 787, or 88.3 per cent, of these agreements, while the rest mainly involved companies (Table 4b).
The largest numbers of promise of sale agreements corresponded to residential properties situated in the region of Għawdex, and the region of Birkirkara, Il-Gżira,L-Imsida, Ta' Xbiex and San Ġwann, totalling 136 and 112 respectively. The lowest numbers were noted in respect of properties located in the region of Il-Birgu,L-Isla, Bormla and Il-Kalkara, and the region of Ħ'Attard, Ħal Balzan, L-Iklin and Ħal Lija. The first-mentioned region accounted for 21 agreements and the second region accounted for 33 agreements (Table 5).
Table 1a. Number of final deeds of sale by period of registration
|
Period
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
962
|
1,067
|
1,031
|
1,010
|
February
|
1,000
|
1,222
|
1,000
|
984
|
March
|
1,042
|
1,232
|
926
|
1,285
|
Q1
|
3,004
|
3,521
|
2,957
|
3,279
|
April
|
1,000
|
1,155
|
590
|
1,185
|
May
|
1,101
|
1,196
|
552
|
1,174
|
June
|
1,135
|
1,032
|
746
|
1,239
|
Q2
|
3,236
|
3,383
|
1,888
|
3,598
|
July
|
1,106
|
1,272
|
1,149
|
1,386
|
August
|
1,130
|
1,138
|
940
|
1,137
|
September
|
924
|
1,045
|
974
|
|
Q3
|
3,160
|
3,455
|
3,063
|
|
October
|
1,385
|
1,297
|
1,054
|
|
November
|
1,260
|
1,161
|
961
|
|
December
|
1,267
|
1,202
|
1,134
|
|
Q4
|
3,912
|
3,660
|
3,149
|
|
Total
|
13,312
|
14,019
|
11,057
|
Table 1b. Number of final deeds of sale involving individual buyers (households) by period of registration
|
Period
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
900
|
980
|
912
|
933
|
February
|
919
|
1,137
|
914
|
900
|
March
|
922
|
1,128
|
830
|
1,192
|
Q1
|
2,741
|
3,245
|
2,656
|
3,025
|
April
|
917
|
1,079
|
529
|
1,095
|
May
|
1,006
|
1,090
|
503
|
1,089
|
June
|
1,030
|
943
|
709
|
1,136
|
Q2
|
2,953
|
3,112
|
1,741
|
3,320
|
July
|
1,004
|
1,175
|
1,075
|
1,295
|
August
|
1,029
|
1,031
|
883
|
1,048
|
September
|
830
|
970
|
892
|
|
Q3
|
2,863
|
3,176
|
2,850
|
|
October
|
1,252
|
1,156
|
970
|
|
November
|
1,143
|
1,067
|
897
|
|
December
|
1,156
|
1,114
|
1,044
|
|
Q4
|
3,551
|
3,337
|
2,911
|
|
Total
|
12,108
|
12,870
|
10,158
|
Note: Refer to methodological note 8.
Table 2a. Total value of final deeds of sale by period of registration
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
Period
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
160.2
|
237.7
|
205.1
|
205.5
|
February
|
164.8
|
226.7
|
192.2
|
192.0
|
March
|
220.7
|
225.1
|
170.5
|
267.9
|
Q1
|
545.7
|
689.5
|
567.8
|
665.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
194.6
|
230.7
|
119.3
|
238.8
|
May
|
198.9
|
209.2
|
102.3
|
322.3
|
June
|
204.3
|
179.1
|
138.6
|
245.8
|
Q2
|
597.8
|
619.0
|
360.2
|
806.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
205.0
|
234.7
|
212.9
|
294.6
|
August
|
232.1
|
220.9
|
173.6
|
238.7
|
September
|
180.0
|
192.8
|
188.8
|
|
Q3
|
617.1
|
648.4
|
575.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
313.3
|
265.8
|
199.4
|
|
November
|
222.4
|
245.9
|
177.8
|
|
December
|
274.1
|
236.8
|
239.2
|
|
Q4
|
809.8
|
748.5
|
616.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,570.4
|
2,705.4
|
2,119.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2b. Value of final deeds of sale involving individual buyers (households) by period of registration
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
Period
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
137.5
|
188.3
|
161.8
|
174.1
|
February
|
142.7
|
181.8
|
159.3
|
161.1
|
March
|
146.1
|
189.9
|
140.6
|
237.0
|
Q1
|
426.3
|
560.0
|
461.7
|
572.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
141.4
|
170.0
|
102.0
|
201.5
|
May
|
159.0
|
170.0
|
86.7
|
210.0
|
June
|
153.9
|
146.7
|
118.1
|
212.8
|
Q2
|
454.3
|
486.7
|
306.8
|
624.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
161.9
|
191.3
|
176.7
|
252.3
|
August
|
183.6
|
173.1
|
155.3
|
203.5
|
September
|
133.9
|
166.6
|
153.2
|
|
Q3
|
479.4
|
531.0
|
485.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
213.2
|
199.6
|
171.0
|
|
November
|
182.8
|
187.9
|
159.8
|
|
December
|
206.8
|
203.8
|
190.9
|
|
Q4
|
602.8
|
591.3
|
521.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,962.8
|
2,169.0
|
1,775.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Refer to methodological note 8.
Table 3. Number of final deeds of sale by period of registration and region
|
Region
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
July
|
August
|
1.
|
Il-Birgu,L-Isla, Bormla, Il-Kalkara
|
11
|
28
|
13
|
2.
|
Il-Fgura, Raħal Ġdid, Santa Luċija, Ħal Tarxien
|
47
|
75
|
54
|
3.
|
Ħaż-Żabbar,Ix-Xgħajra,Iż-Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk
|
112
|
149
|
155
|
4.
|
Ħal Luqa, Il-Gudja, Ħal Għaxaq, Ħal Kirkop, L-Imqabba,Il-Qrendi, Ħal Safi, Iż-Żurrieq
|
49
|
132
|
75
|
5.
|
Valletta, Floriana, Il-Marsa,Il-Ħamrun,Tal-Pietà, Santa Venera
|
59
|
76
|
48
|
6.
|
Ħal Qormi, Ħaż-Żebbuġ,Is-Siġġiewi
|
71
|
99
|
83
|
7.
|
Birkirkara, Il-Gżira,L-Imsida, Ta' Xbiex, San Ġwann
|
126
|
154
|
128
|
8.
|
Pembroke, San Ġiljan, Tas-Sliema,Is-Swieqi, Ħal Għargħur
|
70
|
120
|
106
|
9.
|
Ħ'Attard, Ħal Balzan, L-Iklin, Ħal Lija
|
35
|
59
|
54
|
10.
|
L-Imdina,Ħad-Dingli,Ir-Rabat,L-Imtarfa,L-Imġarr
|
32
|
37
|
50
|
11.
|
Il-Mosta,In-Naxxar
|
58
|
94
|
85
|
12.
|
Il-Mellieħa, San Pawl Il-Baħar
|
98
|
147
|
148
|
13.
|
Għawdex
|
172
|
216
|
138
|
|
Unclassified
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
|
940
|
1,386
|
1,137
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Refer to methodological note 13.
Table 4a. Number of promise of sale agreements by period of registration
|
Period
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
972
|
860
|
754
|
981
|
February
|
1,221
|
1,112
|
892
|
1,350
|
March
|
1,447
|
1,196
|
892
|
1,650
|
Q1
|
3,640
|
3,168
|
2,538
|
3,981
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
1,310
|
1,155
|
269
|
1,428
|
May
|
1,422
|
1,145
|
511
|
1,479
|
June
|
1,164
|
977
|
961
|
1,166
|
Q2
|
3,896
|
3,277
|
1,741
|
4,073
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
1,228
|
950
|
1,366
|
1,105
|
August
|
1,209
|
883
|
1,074
|
891
|
September
|
1,175
|
855
|
1,054
|
|
Q3
|
3,612
|
2,688
|
3,494
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
1,563
|
974
|
1,300
|
November
|
1,223
|
796
|
1,044
|
December
|
1,008
|
711
|
1,145
|
Q4
|
3,794
|
2,481
|
3,489
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
14,942
|
11,614
|
11,262
|
|
|
|
Table 4b. Number of promise of sale agreements involving individual potential buyers (households)
by period of registration
|
Period
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
873
|
792
|
662
|
897
|
February
|
1,117
|
1,005
|
813
|
1,269
|
March
|
1,322
|
1,102
|
835
|
1,527
|
Q1
|
3,312
|
2,899
|
2,310
|
3,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
1,206
|
1,073
|
252
|
1,320
|
May
|
1,306
|
1,057
|
486
|
1,360
|
June
|
1,061
|
901
|
912
|
1,062
|
Q2
|
3,573
|
3,031
|
1,650
|
3,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
1,135
|
862
|
1,296
|
989
|
August
|
1,110
|
799
|
1,012
|
787
|
September
|
1,088
|
796
|
989
|
|
Q3
|
3,333
|
2,457
|
3,297
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
1,437
|
901
|
1,211
|
November
|
1,096
|
733
|
967
|
December
|
925
|
649
|
1,063
|
Q4
|
3,458
|
2,283
|
3,241
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
13,676
|
10,670
|
10,498
|
|
|
|
Note: Refer to methodological note 8.
|
|