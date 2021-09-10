Residential Property Transactions: August 2021​​

This news release presents provisional data on residential property sale transactions based on the date of registration with the tax authority.

Final Deeds of Sale

In August 2021, the number of ﬁ nal deeds of sale relating to residential property amounted to 1,137, an increase of 197 deeds when compared to those registered a year earlier (Table 1a). The value of these deeds totalled €238.7 million, 37.5 per cent higher than the corresponding value recorded in August 2020 (Table 2a).

In the month under review, 1,048, or 92.2 per cent, of these ﬁ nal deeds of sale involved individual buyers (households), with companies accounting for virtually all the rest (Table 1b). The value of the deeds involving individual buyers (households) amounted to €203.5 million, equivalent to 85.3 per cent of the total value (Table 2b).

With regard to the region the property is situated in, the highest numbers of ﬁ nal deeds of sale were recorded in the region of Ħaż-Żabbar,Ix-Xgħajra,Iż-Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsaskala and Marsaxlokk, and the region of Il-Mellieħa and San Pawl Il-Baħar, at 155 and 148 respectively. The lowest numbers of deeds were noted in the region of Il-Birgu,L-Isla, Bormla and Il-Kalkara, and the region of Valletta, Floriana, Il-Marsa,Il-Ħamrun,Tal-Pietà and Santa Venera. In these regions, 13 and 48 deeds were recorded respectively (Table 3).

Chart 1. Registered ﬁnal deeds of sale - monthly