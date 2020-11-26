Log in
Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe 2020-2024

11/26/2020
The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe is expected to grow by 889.44 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.
Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005421/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The improved functionality and performance with no manual work is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as periodic replacement cost associated with batteries will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/residential-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-in-western-europe-industry-analysis

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe: Product Landscape

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market will experience strong growth in Western Europe due to the relative increase of mass-market products such as floor cleaning robots, lawn mowing robots, pool cleaning robots, and others. The Western European market is generally driven by factors such as the growing economy and the rise in the disposable income of the population. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the vacuum and mop cleaner robots segment.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe: Geographic Landscape

The improving economy and the increase in disposable income will significantly influence residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth in this region. Over 48% of the market’s growth will originate from the rest of Western Europe during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Netherlands, the UK, and France.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market: The industrial floor cleaner market size has the potential to grow by USD 355.57 mn during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

  • Dyson Ltd.
  • ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.
  • iRobot Corp.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Neato Robotics Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sharp Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Vacuum cleaner robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Vacuum and mop cleaner robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rest of Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Dyson Ltd.
  • ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.
  • iRobot Corp.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Neato Robotics, Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sharp Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
