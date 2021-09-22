Log in
Residential property prices continued to increase, but at a slightly slower pace

09/22/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Residential property market developments in Austria and CESEE

In its latest international property market review, the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) analyzes real estate market trends, both in Austria and in Central, Eastern and Southeastern European (CESEE) countries. In Austria, prices of residential property continued their uptrend in the second quarter of 2021 year on year. In the CESEE region, the overall annual growth rate of residential property prices declined slightly in the first quarter of 2021, with some countries still reporting strong price growth, however.

While slightly decelerating, property prices in Austria still increased strongly

In the second quarter of 2021, residential property prices continued to grow above 10% both in Vienna and in the rest of Austria. In Vienna, property prices increased by 10.7% and prices in the other provinces rose by 12.8% year on year. For Austria as a whole, price growth came to 11.7% in the second quarter, following an increase of 12.3% in the first quarter. The clear uptrend therefore continued for the fifth quarter in a row. Quarter-on-quarter price growth in Austria as a whole dropped from 3.9% in the first to 2.4% in the second quarter. In light of the marked price growth, the OeNB's fundamentals indicator for residential property prices in Austria went up significantly. At 28.2%, the indicator for Vienna had increased by 3.3 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. The figure for Austria as a whole amounted to 19.4%, having edged up by 1.8 percentage points quarter on quarter.

Disclaimer

Oesterreichische Nationalbank published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS