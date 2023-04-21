STORY: As the three-day Muslim holiday started on Friday (April 21) the capital still echoed with gunfire and heavy artillery, despite international appeals for a ceasefire to allow for desperately needed humanitarian relief and safe passage for stranded civilians.

Both sides in the conflict agreed to a ceasefire but it was not immediately clear when it would begin. Heavy firing continued in Khartoum.

Over the past week increasing numbers have sought to move to safer areas of the capital - though the military has closed bridges across the River Nile between Khartoum and its sister cities of Omdurman and Bahri.

Or they have charted a route out, most often to Gezira State to the south or River Nile State to the north, wheeling suitcases along the streets or balancing bags on their heads as they start their journeys.

As violence has erupted in other parts of Sudan, some have sought to leave the country altogether, with up to 20,000 crossing the border to Chad and others heading north towards Egypt.

The journeys are fraught with risk. Those fleeing often have to cross RSF checkpoints where they are typically waved through but where some civilians have reportedly been shot.

Makram Waleed, a 25-year-old doctor, was hoping to leave Khartoum with his family but was worried about the dangers to his three younger sisters.

"The risk of leaving our house, leaving our belongings, is just way too hard to process," he said.