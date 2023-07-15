Residents rescued from flash floods in SW China

STORY: North China's Inner Mongolia region was hit by intense rainstorms on Friday (July 14), CCTV reported, and some residents were rescued from their inundated homes by local firefighters.

As authorities issued upgraded emergency response plans and warned of flooding and landslides in some areas, the National Meteorological Center issued yellow alerts for ongoing heatwaves across the whole country, with the highest temperature reaching up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit in China's Xinjiang.