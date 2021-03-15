Log in
Resideo Appoints Kareem Yusuf to Board of Directors

03/15/2021 | 06:31am EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions, today announced the appointment of Kareem Yusuf, Ph.D., as a new member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Yusuf will stand for re-election by shareholders at the 2021 annual meeting.

Dr. Yusuf brings to the Board of Directors more than 17 years of executive leadership experience at IBM leading organizations across a variety of disciplines, including Product Management, Software Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, Technical Sales and Customer Support.

As the current General Manager for AI Applications at IBM, Dr. Yusuf is responsible for a multibillion-dollar P&L focused on providing enterprise applications and industry solutions which harness the power of critical technologies such as AI, IoT, hybrid cloud and blockchain. He has extensive experience in managing and growing market-leading brands and applications, working with thousands of clients from around the globe and regularly consulting with global C-suite and line of business executives to help them amplify and maximize the value of their IBM investments.

"I am excited to join the board of a company whose core business and technologies are essential to so many people around the world," said Dr. Yusuf. "I look forward to working with the team to help Resideo further drive its transformation initiatives and expand its presence across its current markets and in new technologies."

Dr. Yusuf earned his Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the University of Leeds. He is an accomplished speaker, having presented multiple tech conference keynotes and given a TED Talk.

"Dr. Yusuf is an accomplished global business and technology leader with vast experience across a variety of cutting-edge disciplines," said Roger Fradin, chairman of the board for Resideo. "His experience will greatly enhance Resideo's drive to build upon the company's rich foundation of technology and spur innovation and new product introduction."

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:


Investors:  

Media:

Jason Willey

Oliver Clark

investorrelations@resideo.com

oliver.clark@resideo.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-appoints-kareem-yusuf-to-board-of-directors-301247011.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
