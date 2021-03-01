Log in
Resideo to Participate in Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

03/01/2021
AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions, announced that it will participate in the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, to be conducted virtually.

Resideo's presentation, beginning at 1:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, will be webcast live. Interested attendees can access the live webcast via the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at https://investor.resideo.com.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:


Investors:

Media:

Jason Willey

Oliver Clark

investorrelations@resideo.com

oliver.clark@resideo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 and other periodic filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-to-participate-in-raymond-james-institutional-investors-conference-301237892.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
