Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Resilience : Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Biologics Manufacturing Company Ology Bioservices

04/12/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Resilience (National Resilience, Inc.), a company building the world’s most advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, announced it has acquired Ology Bioservices, Inc., (Ology Bio) a privately held company that also specializes in biologic drug substance manufacturing from early stage through commercial products.

Ology Bio, based in Alachua, Florida, develops and manufactures drugs and biologics for commercial customers as well as the U.S. government, with more than $1.8 billion in government contracts awarded. The acquisition provides Resilience with 300 skilled employees as well as more than 200,000 square feet of manufacturing, office, process development and quality assurance and quality control space across locations in Florida, California and Maryland, with additional expansion projects underway.

“This acquisition gives us additional resources and capabilities as we continue on our mission of broadening access to complex medicines, protecting biopharmaceutical supply chains, and strengthening preparedness,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D, Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “This premier space, and the talented employees who are joining Resilience, will help us expand our business in new directions.”

Ology Bio’s infrastructure will provide unique services for Resilience customers, including full regulatory support from preclinical through licensure, clinical trial operational support and bioanalytical testing, as well as cGMP manufacturing up to Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3). Ology Bio’s manufacturing capabilities include cell and gene therapies, live viral vaccines and vectors, oncolytic viruses, plasmids and monoclonal antibodies.

In November, Ology was awarded a $37 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to develop an advanced anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail. The contract also included supporting the DOD with a request for an Emergency Use Authorization and/or Expanded Access (EA) of the monoclonal antibody cocktail for at-risk military personnel.

About Resilience

Resilience (National Resilience, Inc.) is a first-of-its-kind manufacturing and technology company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines and protecting biopharmaceutical supply chains against disruption. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the medicines of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. Resilience offers the highest quality and regulatory capabilities, and flexible and adaptive facilities to serve partners of all sizes. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience frees partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives.

For more information, visit www.Resilience.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Cadence Bancorporation
PR
05:58pROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Repro Med Systems, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – KRMD
GL
05:57pTORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND  : TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) Provides Update on Direct Investments and Portfolio Allocation
PU
05:57pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds LEAF, KTYB, RMBL, and STAY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
05:57pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A  : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - March/2021
PU
05:56pROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR NOTICE, Encourages Root, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important May 18 Deadline in Securities Class Action – ROOT
GL
05:55pFORIAN INC.  : Announces $12 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
PR
05:53pZONTE METALS  : identifies new target at the Cross Hills IOCG Property and provides update on the MJ Property in the Yukon Territory
AQ
05:53pPHILOGEN S P A  : Press Release - PNAS
PU
05:52pARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST  : The Joyce Group Issues Early Warning Report and Reiterates Support for Business Transformation Plan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe
2HSBC bans customers from buying bitcoin-backer MicroStrategy shares
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Events leading up to China's clamp down on Jack Ma's business empire
4FED'S POWELL: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'
5Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ