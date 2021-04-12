Resilience : Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Biologics Manufacturing Company Ology Bioservices

Resilience (National Resilience, Inc.), a company building the world’s most advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, announced it has acquired Ology Bioservices, Inc., (Ology Bio) a privately held company that also specializes in biologic drug substance manufacturing from early stage through commercial products.

Ology Bio, based in Alachua, Florida, develops and manufactures drugs and biologics for commercial customers as well as the U.S. government, with more than $1.8 billion in government contracts awarded. The acquisition provides Resilience with 300 skilled employees as well as more than 200,000 square feet of manufacturing, office, process development and quality assurance and quality control space across locations in Florida, California and Maryland, with additional expansion projects underway.

“This acquisition gives us additional resources and capabilities as we continue on our mission of broadening access to complex medicines, protecting biopharmaceutical supply chains, and strengthening preparedness,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D, Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “This premier space, and the talented employees who are joining Resilience, will help us expand our business in new directions.”

Ology Bio’s infrastructure will provide unique services for Resilience customers, including full regulatory support from preclinical through licensure, clinical trial operational support and bioanalytical testing, as well as cGMP manufacturing up to Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3). Ology Bio’s manufacturing capabilities include cell and gene therapies, live viral vaccines and vectors, oncolytic viruses, plasmids and monoclonal antibodies.

In November, Ology was awarded a $37 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to develop an advanced anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail. The contract also included supporting the DOD with a request for an Emergency Use Authorization and/or Expanded Access (EA) of the monoclonal antibody cocktail for at-risk military personnel.

About Resilience

Resilience (National Resilience, Inc.) is a first-of-its-kind manufacturing and technology company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines and protecting biopharmaceutical supply chains against disruption. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the medicines of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. Resilience offers the highest quality and regulatory capabilities, and flexible and adaptive facilities to serve partners of all sizes. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience frees partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives.

For more information, visit www.Resilience.com.

