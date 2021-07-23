Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Resilient dollar puts gold on track for weekly dip

07/23/2021 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An employee weighs a 1kg gold bar at AGR (African Gold Refinery) in Entebbe

(Reuters) - Gold traded in a narrow range on Friday as a stronger dollar dimmed bullion's appeal and put it on course for its first weekly decline in five, with investors looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve's next meeting for policy cues.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,803.66 an ounce by 0854 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,805.30.

Bullion is down 0.2% this week after hitting its lowest in more than a week on Thursday.

Gold has been range-bound because of the strength of the U.S. dollar but could test $1,775 an ounce with the near-term outlook still bearish, said Kunal Shah of commodities trader Nirmal Bang Commodities.

Making gold expensive for holders of other currencies, the dollar index held near a 3-1/2-month peak and was heading for a second straight weekly gain.

Market focus now turns to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for more clues on monetary policy after the European Central Bank on Thursday pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for some time.

"This means that negative interest rates will remain a permanent feature for now ... This should increase demand for gold noticeably in the medium to longer term," Commerzbank said in a note.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Limiting gold's losses, yields on U.S. Treasuries eased after an auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low.

In other precious metals, silver slipped 0.6% to $25.30 an ounce and was set for a third consecutive weekly fall.

Palladium fell 0.3% to $2,709.05 while platinum was down nearly 1% at $1,081.99.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

By Arundhati Sarkar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.26% 1.3729 Delayed Quote.0.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.7952 Delayed Quote.1.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.17677 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.013439 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.69755 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
PALLADIUM -1.02% 2701.562 Delayed Quote.8.54%
SILVER -0.39% 25.294 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34aECB'S WUNSCH UNCOMFORTABLE WITH MULTI-YEAR COMMITMENT ON RATES : Cnbc
RE
10:29aIndia's economic rebound faces rising risk from virus variants
RE
10:18aVaccine business helps Lonza lift 2021 sales outlook
RE
10:17aResilient dollar puts gold on track for weekly dip
RE
10:14aExclusive-Poundland owner Pepco to create 13,000 jobs in next three years
RE
10:14aResilient dollar puts gold on track for weekly dip
RE
10:09aNatWest agrees to sell Ulster Bank assets to Permanent TSB
RE
10:06aHK stocks fall as tech, education and property shares drop
RE
10:03aZhengzhou floods serve China's urban planners deadly warning
RE
10:01aUK growth slows sharply in July as COVID 'pingdemic' hits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
2SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
3UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
4Intel sales forecast implies rocky second half of 2021 amid supply constraints
5Wall Street closes up after choppy trading due to higher jobless claims

HOT NEWS