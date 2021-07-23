Resilient dollar puts gold on track for weekly dip

* Silver on track for third weekly fall
* Dollar set to strengthen for a second week
July 23 (Reuters) - Gold traded in a narrow range on Friday
as a stronger dollar dimmed bullion's appeal and put it on
course for its first weekly decline in five, with investors
looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve's next meeting for policy
cues.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,803.66 an ounce by 0854
GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,805.30.
Bullion is down 0.2% this week after hitting its lowest in
more than a week on Thursday.
Gold has been range-bound because of the strength of the
U.S. dollar but could test $1,775 an ounce with the near-term
outlook still bearish, said Kunal Shah of commodities trader
Nirmal Bang Commodities.
Making gold expensive for holders of other currencies, the
dollar index held near a 3-1/2-month peak and was heading
for a second straight weekly gain.
Market focus now turns to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting for more clues on monetary policy after the European
Central Bank on Thursday pledged to keep interest rates at
record lows for some time.
"This means that negative interest rates will remain a
permanent feature for now ... This should increase demand for
gold noticeably in the medium to longer term," Commerzbank said
in a note.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
Limiting gold's losses, yields on U.S. Treasuries eased
after an auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a
record low.
In other precious metals, silver slipped 0.6% to
$25.30 an ounce and was set for a third consecutive weekly fall.
Palladium fell 0.3% to $2,709.05 while platinum
was down nearly 1% at $1,081.99.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman
)