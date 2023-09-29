Washington has called in a dispute panel to settle its disagreement over Mexico's policy to phase out use of GM corn for human consumption, arguing this will hurt U.S. producers.
(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A resolution could be reached in March on a trade dispute between the United States and Mexico over the Mexican government's policy on genetically modified corn, Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Friday.
Washington has called in a dispute panel to settle its disagreement over Mexico's policy to phase out use of GM corn for human consumption, arguing this will hurt U.S. producers.
(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|489.00 USc
|+1.19%
|+1.40%
|-
|394.84 PTS
|-2.10%
|+0.58%
|-
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Accenture, American Express, Domino's, Nike, Paypal...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Novo Nordisk India head eyes 2026 Wegovy launch, warns against copycats