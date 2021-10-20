Resolve Systems Launches Channel Partner Program to Accelerate IT Automation Adoption

Partner program to drive revenue and added value for SIs, VARs, and MSPs while making intelligent IT automation more accessible to customers worldwide

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolve Systems®, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, has today launched its new Engaged channel partner program. With the recent acquisition of Ayehu, Resolve enables technical teams to deploy IT automation out-of-the-box for the industry’s fastest time to value, while continuing to support customization for the most complex and unique environments. The Engaged program allows SIs, MSPs, and VARs to leverage these products to better support their customers, wherever they may be on their IT automation journeys.



With the acceleration of digital transformation during the pandemic, organizations and enterprises are changing how they work. They are re-evaluating how they get things done, and reimagining their workflows, processes, and resource deployments. The role of IT automation in this “Great Streamlining” is indispensable. Consequently, channel partners with the skills, resources, and practices to help these organizations will be especially well-positioned to experience double-digit growth.

Resolve has committed to a much more integrated and engaged approach with channel partners that support these organizations. The Engaged program brings together business planning, comprehensive marketing, pipeline management, and technical support. It also includes greater access to the Resolve senior management team, expanded training and resources, accreditations, advisory boards, and more, creating an environment that will allow partners to grow their IT automation businesses.

Commenting on the new program, Gabby Nizri, Resolve’s Chief Strategy Officer, said, “As the digital transformation trend accelerates, we are seeing the channel separate the innovators from the status quo. Some companies are aggressively investing in new capabilities like IT automation, AI, and advanced analytics to deliver more value to their customers. They are building new practices and retraining employees. Resolve is committed to supporting these innovators with our leading IT automation platform and our Engaged partner program.”

Learn more about the Resolve Engaged partner program at www.resolve.io/partners.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems helps enterprise technology teams worldwide achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve’s solutions are purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity. Organizations use Resolve to automate IT operations, service management, network operations, cloud operations, discovery and dependency mapping, event management and remediation, and enterprise orchestration. Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. Resolve is majority-owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

