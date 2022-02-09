Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Resort, Hotels and Plots of Land Up for Grabs in the Awaited Jewels of Madina Public Auction

02/09/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Al Madina Real Estate Market Attracts a 20% share of demand in Saudi Arabia

Real estate investors are eagerly waiting to grab the five real estate opportunities up for sale in Al Madina and Yanbu, at the Jewels of Al Madina public auction, scheduled to open at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday in Taiba Hall at Hotel Le Meridien Madina. Hosted by Etqaan Real Estate, the auction includes the Pearl Resort in Yanbu, Al Bustan Taiba Hotel, Golden Arjwan Hotel, as well as the Second and Third District plots of land.

Al Madina accounts for more than 20 percent of the demand share for real estate in the Saudi market, but quality properties are scarce and demand is high. Thanks to its rich history and famous landmarks, most notably Al Haram al-Madani Al-Sharif (the holy site of Madina) Al Madina is a great attraction for local and international tourists.

Personal attendance or through an agent is a must to take part in the auction. Bidders must have certified cheque of SAR 500,000 for each property, to be recovered if the applicant does not win the bid. Bidders can take part from Etqan branches in Jeddah and Riyadh, or through ZOOM live streaming, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Covering a total area of more than 51,000 square meters, the Yanbu Pearl Resort is the largest tourist resort on the beach front in Yanbu, with 244 regular suites, 36 royal suites, and full amenities, close to the city centre.

The 15-story Al Bustan Taiba Hotel, one of Madina's most famous hotels, is just about a 2-minute walk from Al Haram al-Madani.

The 14-story Golden Arjwan Hotel is also up for grabs. It boasts a modern architecture and offers extensive view of the city centre and is just a 5-minute walk from Al-Haram al-Madani.

The Second and Third District are two attractive plots of land, ideally located near upscale neighborhoods and logistic service centers, making them a good residential and commercial investment opportunity.

Investment opportunities can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3gx510L . For queries, visit Etqan’s website or call customer service on 920001019, or via the company's social media channels.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:09pVMWARE : Threat Landscape Report – Malware in Linux-Based Multi-Cloud Environments
PU
01:09pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Construction financing secured for Austin high-rise multi-housing development
PU
01:09pFEB 09 2022 :   Willdan Awarded Decarbonization Master Plan for Utah State University
PU
01:09pHow can developing countries get to net zero in a financeable and affordable way?
PU
01:09pRLI : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 5)
PU
01:09pVisual Summary - Economic Bulletin January 2022
PU
01:09pEconomic Bulletin January 2022
PU
01:09pHOME FEDERAL BANCORP OF LOUISIANA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
01:08pJoe rogan rejects $100 million podcast deal offer from rumble -…
RE
01:08pKey Issues From A Summary Of The Findings In The Claim Brought By Hp Following The Troubled Purchase Of Autonomy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Burberry, Lyft, Peloton Interactive, ..
2Stocks rise as investors put aside rate hike fears
3SoftBank says no stake sale plans linked to Alibaba U.S. filing
4ASML publishes 2021 Annual Reports
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Track Wall Street Gains; U.S. Yields S..

HOT NEWS