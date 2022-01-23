Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Resort owners speak about ordeal after volcano

01/23/2022 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Their resort took the full force of a tsunami following the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on the Saturday before.Downed trees and piles of debris now lie in the area where the Tukuafu's resort once stood.

As the volcano was erupting, and having difficulty breathing, 37-year-old Marian phoned John at home to come and pick her up from the resort, telling him, "the sea is weird".

After picking up Marion, the couple explained how they drove along the road yelling and warning people, "Tsunami, everyone. Tsunami, get out!"

"People were just living their daily life really. They didn't even that there is a tsunami," Marian said. "We just thank God that, He led us. Even though

the siren didn't work, but sent us as a siren to our village. To inform people on the road. They were even just standing in the corner stores, just buying and you know. We're thank God we're still here."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it installs Ukraine 'puppet regime'
RE
05:10aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
05:10aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
05:03aBurkina Faso defence minister denies rumours President Kabore has been detained
RE
05:03aMalaysia former PM Mahathir still in hospital, says his daughter
RE
05:03aMalaysia former pm mahathir mohamad still being treated at hospi…
RE
05:01aFrench soldier killed in mortar attack in Mali - Elysee
RE
04:42aThai PM to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday - Saudi state TV
RE
04:34aBANK OF UGANDA : About Prof. Emmanuel TUMUSIIME-MUTEBILE
PU
04:31aBeijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics
2Beijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics
3Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear ..
4UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
5Heavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover

HOT NEWS