Resource Credit Income Fund : Announces Change to Virtual Meeting for September 23, 2020 Special Meeting of Shareholders

09/08/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Resource Credit Income Fund (the “Fund”) has announced today that its special meeting of shareholders (with any postponements or adjournments, the “Special Meeting”), previously scheduled to be held at the offices of Thompson Hine LLP, 335 Madison Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10017-4611, will now be a virtual meeting accessible to shareholders as set forth below. The Special Meeting will occur on September 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the same date and time as previously scheduled. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person.

As set forth in the proxy materials related to the Special Meeting, the Fund’s shareholders will be asked at the Special Meeting to consider and vote on the following proposals:

  1. To approve a new management agreement between Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC and the Fund; and
  2. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Special Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting.

The virtual meeting will utilize online tools that ensure shareholders have the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would have had at an in-person meeting. To participate in the Special Meeting virtual format, shareholders must contact us between September 9, 2020 and September 22, 2020 at 866-617-7530 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, to be verified and to request a virtual meeting access code. To participate in the Special Meeting, shareholders should direct their browsers to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/RRECIF2020SM (the “Website”) and enter their unique access code. Shareholders may enter the meeting 15 minutes early or at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time on September 23, 2020. Please note that the Fund anticipates that the Website will be live on or about September 9, 2020. A replay of the Special Meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/RRECIF2020SM for one year.

Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Special Meeting, the Fund urges shareholders to vote and authorize the shareholder’s proxy in advance of the Special Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy statement for the Special Meeting. The proxy statement is available on the Internet at www.resourcealts.com. The proxy card included with the proxy statement previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in the new format of the Special Meeting and may continue to be exercised to vote a shareholder’s shares in connection with the Special Meeting.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund’s control and could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About the Fund

Resource Credit Income Fund is a continuously offered, closed-end fund that periodically offers to repurchase its shares from shareholders (also known as an “interval fund”).

About Resource

Resource* is an asset management company that specializes in real estate and credit investments. Its main objective is to be a best-in-class asset manager as measured by risk-adjusted returns to investors and the quality of the funds and businesses it manages.

Resource is a wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a fully integrated asset management and commercial real estate services company. Additional information about Resource is available at www.resourcealts.com.

*Resource is the marketing name for Resource Alternative Advisor, LLC and its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2020
