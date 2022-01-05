Resource Label Group Acquires Boston-based QSX Labels

Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label”), a full-service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry, announced it has acquired Everett, MA-based QSX Labels expanding its regional strength in New England and leading position in the label and packaging industry. QSX Labels represents the twenty-third acquisition for Resource Label.

QSX Labels was founded in 1957, as New England Industrial Supply. The company expanded to offer pressure sensitive labels as The Quik Stick Label Company. As they continued to grow and modernize, they became QSX Labels and have increased their current offerings to include digital, flexographic, and screen-printed custom labels, including state-of-the-art finishing capabilities. In addition, QSX Labels offers durable labels such as graphic overlays, domed labels, and nameplates.

Robert Karess, Owner of QSX Labels, stated, “We are excited to be a part of the Resource Label Group family. Their focus on delivering a strong network of capabilities and services for customers has established them as an industry leader and the right partner for QSX.”

Mike Apperson, President and CEO of Resource Label, added, “The team at QSX Labels has built an impressive business and will add significant expertise in New England. Their focus on service and exceeding the needs of customers make them a welcome member of the Resource Label Group family.”

About Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. With twenty-two manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label Group provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems, and creative solutions that customers require. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Resource Label Group employs over 1600 associates in the U.S. and Canada. Resource Label Group is a portfolio company of Ares Management Corporation. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005884/en/