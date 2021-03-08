Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Resource Label Group Expands Presence in Northeast With Acquisition of New England Label

03/08/2021 | 03:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label”), a full-service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry, announced it has acquired New England Label located in Andover, Massachusetts. Resource Label is a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, a New York-based private investment firm, and TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG.

Steve Dunlevy, President, New England Label purchased Reid Graphics in 1993 and immediately implemented plans to grow the business exponentially. Dunlevy, who will continue his role at New England Label commented, “Our team has always focused on building strong customer relationships through innovation and addressing the ever-changing needs in the packaging space. I’m excited about this next part of the journey with Resource Label Group as their beliefs greatly match our drive to innovate and focus on customer service.”

As one of New England’s largest and most trusted label and print manufacturing companies, New England Label is positioned as a premier flexographic, digital and screen printer that offers custom label solutions with a focus on food, beverage, health and beauty, industrial, medical and pharmaceutical markets.

Mike Apperson, President & CEO of Resource Label Group, stated, “We are proud to welcome the New England Label team members to the Resource Label family. They have established an impressive business and we look forward to building upon their success.”

“New England Label is a valued addition to the Resource Label organization. Their focus on innovation and driving successful partnerships is vital to our continued growth,” acknowledged Roberto Baron, Chairman and CEO of First Atlantic Capital. Ransom Langford, a Partner at TPG Growth added, “We are excited to expand our footprint in the Northeast with a top innovator such as New England Label. Their addition supports our continued growth strategy in North America.”

New England Label represents the eighteenth acquisition for Resource Label Group. This will be its fourth location in the Northeast.

About Resource Label Group, LLC

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. With eighteen manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label Group, LLC provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems and creative solutions that customers require. Resource Label is a long-standing portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, a New York-based private investment firm, and TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG.

Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Resource Label Group, LLC employs approximately 1400 associates in the U.S. and Canada. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com.

About First Atlantic Capital

Founded in 1989, First Atlantic Capital is a middle market private equity firm that leverages its extensive consulting and operational experience to acquire middle market companies, seeking to build them up to become market leaders. Since its inception, the firm has completed more than 71 acquisitions assembling 22 successful platforms in various industries that include plastics and packaging, food and beverage, consumer and industrial products and business services. Notable investments in the packaging industry include Berry Plastics, Ranpak, Captive Plastics, C-P Converters, and Resource Label Group. For additional information visit www.firstatlanticcapital.com.

About TPG Growth

TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, the global alternative asset firm. With approximately $13.2 billion of assets under management, TPG Growth targets investments in a broad range of industries and geographies. TPG Growth has the deep sector knowledge, operational resources, and global experience to drive value creation, and help companies reach their full potential. The firm is backed by the resources of TPG, which has approximately $84 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pS&P GLOBAL  : 's Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 11
PR
03:31pTEXTRON  : Beechcraft King Air 200 and 300 Series Turboprop Customers Benefit From Innovative King Air Ground Cooling Aftermarket Upgrade
PU
03:30pMaking Small Business Tax Filing Simple with a Seamless “Books-to-Tax” Service
GL
03:27pNETFLIX  : Kurt Sutter To Make Feature Directorial Debut With This Beast
PU
03:25pPAR TECHNOLOGY  : Women Are Succeeding in the Restaurant Industry, But We Need More of Them
PU
03:25pEric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Garibaldi Resources
NE
03:23pASTRAZENECA  : The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for March 8
AQ
03:23pINSPIRE 20 PODCAST : Meet Allia McLeod
PU
03:23pPUBLIC SERVICE  : For this senior project manager, flexibility brings success
PU
03:23pPAR PACIFIC  : Quarterly Results Document
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks dip as yields hold near one-year high
2PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC TO BUY BLUE YONDER FOR $6.5 BILLION IN BIGGEST DEAL SINCE 2011: Nikkei
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
4Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42%
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop shares surge 53%, other 'meme stocks' rally on stimulus hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ