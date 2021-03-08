Resource Label Group Expands Presence in Northeast With Acquisition of New England Label

Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label”), a full-service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry, announced it has acquired New England Label located in Andover, Massachusetts. Resource Label is a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, a New York-based private investment firm, and TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG.

Steve Dunlevy, President, New England Label purchased Reid Graphics in 1993 and immediately implemented plans to grow the business exponentially. Dunlevy, who will continue his role at New England Label commented, “Our team has always focused on building strong customer relationships through innovation and addressing the ever-changing needs in the packaging space. I’m excited about this next part of the journey with Resource Label Group as their beliefs greatly match our drive to innovate and focus on customer service.”

As one of New England’s largest and most trusted label and print manufacturing companies, New England Label is positioned as a premier flexographic, digital and screen printer that offers custom label solutions with a focus on food, beverage, health and beauty, industrial, medical and pharmaceutical markets.

Mike Apperson, President & CEO of Resource Label Group, stated, “We are proud to welcome the New England Label team members to the Resource Label family. They have established an impressive business and we look forward to building upon their success.”

“New England Label is a valued addition to the Resource Label organization. Their focus on innovation and driving successful partnerships is vital to our continued growth,” acknowledged Roberto Baron, Chairman and CEO of First Atlantic Capital. Ransom Langford, a Partner at TPG Growth added, “We are excited to expand our footprint in the Northeast with a top innovator such as New England Label. Their addition supports our continued growth strategy in North America.”

New England Label represents the eighteenth acquisition for Resource Label Group. This will be its fourth location in the Northeast.

About Resource Label Group, LLC

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. With eighteen manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label Group, LLC provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems and creative solutions that customers require. Resource Label is a long-standing portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, a New York-based private investment firm, and TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG.

Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Resource Label Group, LLC employs approximately 1400 associates in the U.S. and Canada. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com.

About First Atlantic Capital

Founded in 1989, First Atlantic Capital is a middle market private equity firm that leverages its extensive consulting and operational experience to acquire middle market companies, seeking to build them up to become market leaders. Since its inception, the firm has completed more than 71 acquisitions assembling 22 successful platforms in various industries that include plastics and packaging, food and beverage, consumer and industrial products and business services. Notable investments in the packaging industry include Berry Plastics, Ranpak, Captive Plastics, C-P Converters, and Resource Label Group. For additional information visit www.firstatlanticcapital.com.

About TPG Growth

TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, the global alternative asset firm. With approximately $13.2 billion of assets under management, TPG Growth targets investments in a broad range of industries and geographies. TPG Growth has the deep sector knowledge, operational resources, and global experience to drive value creation, and help companies reach their full potential. The firm is backed by the resources of TPG, which has approximately $84 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

