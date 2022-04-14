Log in
Resource shares help Toronto market trim weekly decline

04/14/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as higher commodity prices bolstered the energy and materials sectors, but gains for the index were limited as bond yields climbed to multi-year highs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 17.68 points, or 0.1%, at 21,855.70.

For the holiday-shortened week, the TSX was down 0.1%. That was its third straight week of small declines after notching a record closing high in March.

The S&P and the Nasdaq closed lower as bond yields resumed their uphill climb.

"A pretty good day for the TSX," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. "We're reaping the benefits of our higher sensitivity to resource sectors."

Combined, the energy and materials sectors account for 28% of the Toronto market's weighting.

The energy group climbed to its highest level since May 2015, with a gain of nearly 1%. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.6% higher at $106.95 a barrel on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5% despite a 1.1% decline for Barrick Gold Corp after the miner said its first-quarter production fell 17.7% from the previous three months.

Among the sectors that lost ground was technology, falling 2.4%. Higher interest rates reduce the value to investors of the future cash flows that technology and other high growth sectors are expected to produce.

Canada's 10-year yield rose 13.9 basis points to 2.775%, its highest level since January 2014, tracking a jump in U.S. Treasury yields.

The move higher in bond yields comes one day after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates by half a percentage point - its biggest single move in more than two decades.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
