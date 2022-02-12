Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Responding to Ukraine tensions, Taiwan says it is watching situation with China

02/12/2022 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is closely watching the situation in the narrow strait that separates it from China and raising its preparedness in response to what is happening with Ukraine, the government said on Saturday, though it added the two cases were very different.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the self-governing island over the past two years, though Taiwan has reported no unusual manoeuvres by Chinese forces in recent days as tensions over Ukraine have spiked.

As Western nations warn a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment, Taiwan's presidential office said the military continues to strengthen its surveillance operations, adding that regional peace and stability is "the shared responsibility of all parties".

"All military units continue to pay close attention to the situation in Ukraine and movements in the Taiwan Strait, continue to strengthen joint intelligence and surveillance, and gradually increase the level of combat readiness in response to various signs and threats to effectively respond to various situations," it added.

Taiwan complains most frequently about China's air force flying into its air defence zone, part of what Taipei says is a pattern of harassment by Beijing.

Taiwan last month reported https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-new-large-scale-chinese-air-force-incursion-2022-01-23 the largest incursion since October by China's air force, with the island's defence ministry saying Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 39 aircraft.

Those flights have continued on an almost daily basis but with far fewer aircraft: Taiwan reported just five were involved in a mission on Saturday.

However, the presidential office added that the situation in the Taiwan Strait was "fundamentally different" from the situation in Ukraine, and called on people not to be misled by false information.

It said fake information had been circulating using the situation in Ukraine to affect morale in Taiwan, though gave no details.

Speaking to Indian news channel CNN-News18 on Friday, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said they were watching very carefully whether China was going to take advantage of a West distracted by Ukraine to attack the island.

However with China in the midst of hosting the Winter Olympics, it may not want any "major events" to divert attention from that, he added.

"It's going to be very hard to say that after the Winter Olympics are over whether Russia is going to launch at attack against Ukraine or whether China is going to think about using its military force against Taiwan," Wu said.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last month set up a Ukraine working group under the National Security Council to watch developments and the possible impact on Taiwan's security.

Tsai has expressed https://www.reuters.com/world/taiwan-president-expresses-empathy-ukraines-situation-2022-01-28 "empathy" for Ukraine's situation due to the military threat the island faces from China.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.22% 748.755 Real-time Quote.-0.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.27% 77.075 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aUK tells British nationals in Ukraine not to expect military evacuation
RE
07:26aLavrov, in Blinken call, accuses U.S. of 'propaganda' about Russian aggression
RE
07:26aLavrov accuses u.s. of 'propaganda campaign' about possible russ…
RE
07:22aLavrov tells blinken u.s. and eu have ignored russian proposals…
RE
07:20aRussia's lavrov speaks to u.s.' blinken by phone…
RE
07:12aCanada braces for action on U.S.-border bridge blocked by protesters despite court order
RE
07:11aUK PM Johnson focused on Ukraine, not police questionnaire - minister
RE
07:09aExclusive-U.S. to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, officials say
RE
07:02aMarketplace suspends most NFT sales, citing 'rampant' fakes and plagiarism
RE
07:00aGermany's Baerbock says Ukraine crisis is escalating
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade '..
2S.Korea orders production halt at petchem plant after blast kills four
3East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
4Credit Agricole to focus on internal growth to expand in Italy - paper
5U.S. investors expect more volatility as Ukraine concerns spook markets

HOT NEWS