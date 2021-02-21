Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Restaurant-Software Provider Toast Prepares for IPO

02/21/2021 | 03:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cara Lombardo and Maureen Farrell

Toast Inc. is planning an initial public offering that could value the restaurant-software provider at around $20 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Toast tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to underwrite a possible listing later this year, these people said. It could also consider other options including a sale or combination with a blank-check company, some of the people said. There are no guarantees Toast will ultimately go public or pursue another of the options.

In going public, Toast, a 10-year-old company whose valuation has leapt several fold in the past year, would join a red-hot IPO market fueled lately by the high-profile debuts of companies including Affirm Holdings Inc. and Bumble Inc. Shares of both are trading far above their IPO prices, as are those of 2020 predecessors including Airbnb Inc. and DoorDash Inc.

Also powering the record IPO market is a wave of so-called special-purpose acquisition companies, which go public without a business and then hunt for one to merge with.

Founded in 2011 by Aman Narang, Jon Grimm and Steve Fredette, Toast provides payment-processing hardware and cloud-based software for restaurants. Aside from core point-of-sale offerings, its products include payroll processing and email marketing, and it also lends to restaurants through Toast Capital. Competitors include Square Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com and Maureen Farrell at maureen.farrell@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-21 1538ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. 1.53% 201.07 Delayed Quote.36.97%
DOORDASH, INC. 2.95% 205.97 Delayed Quote.44.29%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.67% 148.02 Delayed Quote.16.49%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -1.34% 286.92 Delayed Quote.22.51%
SQUARE, INC. 2.11% 276.57 Delayed Quote.27.08%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.85% 315.62 Delayed Quote.19.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21pBrazil's securities industry watchdog to investigate change of Petrobras CEO
RE
03:49pRestaurant-software provider Toast prepares for IPO -WSJ
RE
03:46pRestaurant-Software Provider Toast Prepares for IPO -- Update
DJ
03:38pRestaurant-Software Provider Toast Prepares for IPO
DJ
03:18pWORLD BANK : Angola - Electricity Sector Improvement and Access Project
PU
03:16pIITA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TROPICAL AGRICUL : How crop innovation is addressing the impact of the climate crisis in Africa
PU
03:14pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Fed, Jobless Claims, Consumer Spending
DJ
03:12pCorrection to Connecticut Governor Article
DJ
03:02pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA to study COVID-19 Impact on North African Labour Markets and mitigation measures
PU
02:52pBENETEAU : 210221 BENETEAU Information regarding a cyberattack
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe
2Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Restaurants and Startups Try to Outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to make decision on Bugatti in H1 - Automobilwoche
5British Pound Reaches Strongest Level in Nearly Three Years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ