Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Restaurant software firm Toast files for U.S. IPO

08/27/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Toast Inc filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, as the start-up that sells software to help restaurants with online ordering looks to cash in on the surge in demand for food delivery since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toast's IPO will follow that of U.S. food delivery company DoorDash Inc, which was valued at more than $71 billion after its market debut in December.

Toast could be valued at $20 billion in its IPO, the Wall Street Journal reported in February, citing people familiar with the matter.

DoorDash and rivals Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates have benefited from a surge in demand for food delivery services due to widespread COVID-19 restrictions.

Toast's operations hit a rough patch at the start of the pandemic because of lockdowns and the company was forced to cut the size of its staff by half through layoffs and furloughs in April.

It has since seen a change in fortune, joining rivals in benefiting from higher demand.

Toast was valued at about $5 billion, as of February last year. The company closed a secondary share sale in November, valuing it at $8 billion, CNBC reported.

The company's investors include TPG, Tiger Global Management, American Express Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, G Squared, TCV and Greenoaks.

The Boston-based company, which was founded in 2011 and launched in 2013, has partnered with about 48,000 restaurant locations, and processed more than $38 billion in gross payment volume over the past 12 months.

Restaurants can use Toast's platform to offer online ordering, operate on-demand delivery network among other things.

Toast will list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOST."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:00aFed's Powell weighs Delta risk, gives no signal on start of bond-buying taper
RE
09:59aMotor vehicles restrain U.S. consumer spending; monthly inflation slows
RE
09:57aIndia puts Life Insurance Corp's IPO on fast track
RE
09:56aWRAPUP 1-Motor vehicles restrain U.S. consumer spending; monthly inflation slows
RE
09:55aVC DAILY : Question: How Is Looming Crypto -2-
DJ
09:55aVC DAILY : Question: How Is Looming Crypto Regulation Affecting Investors?
DJ
09:53aEu medicines agency says moderna covid vaccine production at rovi plant can continue after preliminary assessment following contamination incident
RE
09:52aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : Prime Minister launches Roshan Apna Ghar, another initiative of SBP to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in housing (27-08-2021)
PU
09:52aEnergy shares lift Toronto stock index as eyes turn to Powell
RE
09:47aBullard says markets are already pricing in that a taper is going to happen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares steady as caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole
2ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
3BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
4GREGGS PLC : TAKE FIVE: Adios summer
5ORSTED A/S : ORSTED : Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS