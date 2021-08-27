Restaurant software firm Toast files for U.S. IPO

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Toast Inc filed for an initial public
offering (IPO) on Friday, as the start-up that sells software to
help restaurants with online ordering looks to cash in on the
surge in demand for food delivery since the start of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Toast's IPO will follow that of U.S. food delivery company
DoorDash Inc, which was valued at more than $71 billion
after its market debut in December.
Toast could be valued at $20 billion in its IPO, the Wall
Street Journal reported in February, citing people familiar with
the matter.
DoorDash and rivals Uber Eats, Grubhub and
Postmates have benefited from a surge in demand for food
delivery services due to widespread COVID-19 restrictions.
Toast's operations hit a rough patch at the start of the
pandemic because of lockdowns and the company was forced to cut
the size of its staff by half through layoffs and furloughs in
April.
It has since seen a change in fortune, joining rivals in
benefiting from higher demand.
Toast was valued at about $5 billion, as of February last
year. The company closed a secondary share sale in November,
valuing it at $8 billion, CNBC reported.
The company's investors include TPG, Tiger Global
Management, American Express Ventures, Bessemer Venture
Partners, G Squared, TCV and Greenoaks.
The Boston-based company, which was founded in 2011 and
launched in 2013, has partnered with about 48,000 restaurant
locations, and processed more than $38 billion in gross payment
volume over the past 12 months.
Restaurants can use Toast's platform to offer online
ordering, operate on-demand delivery network among other things.
Toast will list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "TOST."
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are
lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vinay Dwivedi)