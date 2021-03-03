Restaurants and Retailers Gain Flexibility and Control of their Digital Experiences with the Launch of Thanx's One-Click Content Management System

In response to the rapid adoption of online channels brought on by COVID-19, Thanx offers businesses unprecedented control and agility of digital experiences

Thanx, a guest engagement and retention platform, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind content management system allowing operators to make changes to their mobile applications and ordering experiences in real-time, without code, development cycles, or ongoing cost. The new capability grants control and flexibility over digital properties — merchants can announce new products, promotions, safety protocols, store openings, and more — within their Thanx-built applications and consumer ordering experiences, in a matter of minutes. The new capability allows merchants to be even more responsive in how they connect with and communicate to guests, without writing a single line of code or ever talking to a developer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005306/en/

By eliminating the development cycles and associated costs, brands can focus on what matters: staying top-of-mind and relevant to their customers. In minutes, merchants can update digital touchpoints to message service changes such as curbside or contactless dining options or in just a click, share daily promotional offers in-app. Announcing a new seasonal menu item one day and a new store opening the next no longer requires coordinating with external vendors or developers — in-house teams can own these content changes themselves, instantly.

“Relevance is the most important factor in connecting with our customers but communicating in our digital experiences at the pace we innovate has been difficult until now. We couldn’t be more excited to make on-brand changes in alignment with our overall marketing strategy as often as we like,” says Jay Nesbitt, Chief Creative Officer at the fast-casual Indian restaurant, Choolaah.

Operators looking to provide a digital experience for guests today have two options: custom experiences built in-house or in partnership with an agency, or templated experiences that cannot be quickly or cost-effectively customized. Thanx’s content management system eliminates these tradeoffs, allowing operators the flexibility to customize and then rapidly iterate on their digital experiences and, in doing so, more effectively and regularly communicate across all of their digital channels.

Aaron Noveshen, CEO of Starbird agrees. "The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a significant number of operational changes many of which need to be communicated quickly to our customers. Having a simple and free way to share regular updates on safety protocols, off-premise procedures, and store hours changes via our mobile app and web ordering experience has been a lifesaver."

With consumer expectations at an all-time high, brands must be everywhere their customers are, with consistent and relevant messages across digital channels. “Digital agility across all of these touchpoints has never been more important or urgent for restaurants and retailers,” said Zach Goldstein, Thanx founder, and CEO. “This capability gives our customers the ability to adapt and evolve at the same pace as the customer. The Thanx One-Click Content Management System is designed to enable this agility in a cost-effective and operationally manageable way.”

