Restoration Along Oregon's John Day River at Longview Ranch

10/24/2020 | 12:00am EDT

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle.

For years, the spring runoffs of the John Day River flowed through the ranch, causing massive flooding along the banks. In an effort to combat this devastation and reestablish vegetation, Longview Ranch implemented a restoration project, including the introduction of a large number of trees and willows. The ranch remains committed to responsible, sustainable practices, and each year invests in the prevention of noxious weeds that could injure the land and its neighboring farms.

Longview Ranch’s efforts along the John Day River have produced successful riparian zone restoration and the promotion of a rich, biodiverse habitat.

About Longview Ranch

With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

Longview Ranch remains committed to responsible, sustainable land-use practices, and has completed a restoration project along the John Day River to reestablish vegetation. Each year, the property invests in the prevention of noxious weeds that could harm the land at Longview Ranch, as well as its neighboring farms. The ranch also partakes in best practices regarding wildlife, limiting hunting on property and ensuring elk herds have a refuge. Additionally, while the area is not known for large numbers of antelope, in thanks to the integrity of the property, more than 200 does and bucks can be found at Longview Ranch.

Longview Ranch has also has a rich history of giving back to its community, making annual donations to the Grant County 4-H and Union County Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

© Business Wire 2020

