Restoring Urban Services in Yemen

06/16/2021 | 07:48am EDT
Yemen's cities have been very badly affected by six years of conflict, with the destruction of urban infrastructure widespread. Through the Yemen Integrated Urban Services Project (YIUSEP), 234 kilometers of urban roads in eight cities have been rehabilitated, access to critical services has been restored for more than three million beneficiaries, and 63,000 megawatt-hours of clean solar energy has been created for use in hospitals and schools. The project has focused on improving critical services including water and sanitation, transportation, energy infrastructure and solid waste management.

Here are some stories from the ground:

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
