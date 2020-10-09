Restructuring Expert Monica Blacker Joins Force 10 Partners as its Newest Partner

Blacker is a bankruptcy attorney and renowned advocate for women and minorities in business

Monica Blacker, a former bankruptcy attorney specializing in steering troubled companies toward recovery and a renowned advocate for bringing diversity and women to top corporate positions, joined Force 10 Partners this week as a Partner. Force 10 Partners is a premier restructuring consulting firm.

Force 10 Co-Founder Nicholas Rubin is delighted for Monica to join Force 10 because she embodies the restructuring firm's mission to creatively turnaround troubled business while doing right by their employees and other stakeholders.

"Monica energizes those around her and is a natural leader," said Rubin. "Monica is a rare combination of being able to advise and execute on extremely technical issues while remaining human."

Monica, a Dallas-based, Chambers-recognized bankruptcy and restructuring expert, is an At-Large Director at the International Women's Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation and is the Founder of BAX Advisors for Bold Accomplished Women, which gives women and minorities tools to advance in the workplace. She frequently speaks, advises, and consults with major corporations, banks, law firms, accounting firms, and other organizations worldwide. Monica will continue her leadership of BAX Advisors.

Monica says she's excited to join a like-minded team of "unique and impressive" restructuring experts who "understand the value that seasoned attorneys can bring to the business side of restructuring. Force 10 Partners has advanced the art of using business-minded attorneys to drive successful restructurings that defy expectations."

Monica graduated cum laude with a Bachelor's in Business Administration from James Madison University and earned her J.D. also cum laude from Southern Methodist University Law School. She was an Associate at Thompson & Knight and Neligan & Foley and a Partner at Andrews Kurth and Jackson Walker.

Force 10 Partners, LLC, is an advisory firm with deep domain knowledge in financial and operational corporate restructuring, valuation, forensic accounting, and complex litigation support. Force 10 serves middle-market companies as well as their creditors, stakeholders, and professionals by providing turnaround-management services (CRO), financial advisory services, expert witness support, and investment banking and M&A advisory services.

