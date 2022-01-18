Log in
Result of Auction of State Development Loans of 12 State Governments Full Auction Result

01/18/2022 | 06:35am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 18, 2022

Result of Auction of State Development Loans of

12 State Governments Full Auction Result

The Result of the auction of State Development Loans for 12 State Governments held on January 18, 2022.

Table

(Amount in ₹ crore)

BIHAR 2032

GOA 2032

GUJARAT 2024

KARNATAKA

2040

Notified Amount

2000

100

1500

1000

Tenure

10

10

2

18

Competitive Bids

Received

(i) No.

111

22

101

54

(ii) Amount

6767

760

9125

3269.8

Cut-off Yield (%)

7.24

7.23

5.27

7.33

Competitive Bids

Accepted

(i) No.

33

6

20

5

(ii) Amount

1878.959

96.866

1471.708

957.627

Partial Allotment

Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

27.9949

51.4354

27.0462

46.9957

(ii) No.

(13 bids)

(3 bids)

(4 bids)

(2 bids)

Non - Competitive Bids

Received

(i) No.

10

5

7

4

(ii) Amount

121.041

3.134

28.292

42.373

Non-Competitive Price (₹)

100.14

100.03

100.05

100.16

Non-Competitive Bids

Accepted

(i) No.

10

5

7

4

(ii) Amount

121.041

3.134

28.292

42.373

Partial Allotment

Percentage of Non-

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield

7.2195

7.2264

5.2428

7.3143

(%)

Total Allotment Amount

2000

100

1500

1000

2

KARNATAKA

KARNATAKA

MADHYA

MAHARASHTRA

2037

2036

PRADESH 2042

2033

Notified Amount

2000

2000

2000

2500

Tenure

15

14

20

Re-issue of

6.91%

Maharashtra SDL

2033 Issued on

September

15,2021

Competitive Bids

Received

(i) No.

69

89

36

188

(ii) Amount

5098

4559

4003

8986

Cut-off Yield (%)

7.33

7.35

7.33

7.3211

Competitive Bids

Accepted

(i) No.

5

14

4

61

(ii) Amount

1863.825

1930.441

1989.675

2415.181

Partial Allotment

Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

88.3329

72.4672

97.935

80.6033

(ii) No.

(5 bids)

(5 bids)

(1 bid)

(2 bids)

Non - Competitive Bids

Received

(i) No.

9

10

3

12

(ii) Amount

136.175

69.559

10.325

84.819

Non-Competitive Price

100

100.15

100.16

96.94

(₹)

Non-Competitive Bids

Accepted

(i) No.

9

10

3

12

(ii) Amount

136.175

69.559

10.325

84.819

Partial Allotment

Percentage of Non-

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield

7.33

7.3324

7.3149

7.3027

(%)

Total Allotment Amount

2000

2000

2000

2500

3

MANIPUR 2032

PUNJAB 2032

RAJASTHAN*

TELANGANA

2027

2034

Notified Amount

59

1000

500

2000

Tenure

10

Re-issue of

5

12

7.22% Punjab

SDL 2032

Issued on

January 29,

2020

Competitive Bids

Received

(i) No.

14

40

61

102

(ii) Amount

325

2998

4740

6365

Cut-off Yield (%)

7.23

7.2379

6.43

7.34

Competitive Bids

Accepted

(i) No.

5

7

8

23

(ii) Amount

58.976

926.615

974.427

1801.856

Partial Allotment

Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

66.1838

50.6615

99.8237

73.5709

(ii) No.

(3 bids)

(1 bid)

(3 bids)

(7 bids)

Non - Competitive Bids

Received

(i) No.

2

10

7

15

(ii) Amount

0.024

73.385

25.573

198.144

Non-Competitive Price (₹)

100.02

99.94

100.07

100.11

Non-Competitive Bids

Accepted

(i) No.

2

10

7

15

(ii) Amount

0.024

73.385

25.573

198.144

Partial Allotment

Percentage of Non-

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield

7.2275

7.228

6.4131

7.3265

(%)

Total Allotment Amount

59

1000

1000

2000

4

UTTAR

WEST BENGAL

Total

PRADESH 2032

2032

Notified Amount

3000

1000

20659

Tenure

10

10

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

168

88

1143

(ii) Amount

9040.7

5317

71353.500

Cut-off Yield (%)

7.24

7.23

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

42

16

249

(ii) Amount

2776.718

911.756

20054.630

Partial Allotment Percentage of Competitive

Bids

(i) Percentage

76.19

39.4593

(ii) No.

(16 bids)

(7 bids)

Non - Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

16

13

123

(ii) Amount

223.282

88.244

1104.370

Non-Competitive Price (₹)

100.11

100.13

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

16

13

123

(ii) Amount

223.282

88.244

1104.370

Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

7.2247

7.2117

Total Allotment Amount

3000

1000

21159

*Rajasthan has accepted an additional amount of ₹500 Crore in the five year security.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1564

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 11:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS