|
Result of Auction of State Development Loans of 12 State Governments Full Auction Result
|
|
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 18, 2022
Result of Auction of State Development Loans of
12 State Governments Full Auction Result
The Result of the auction of State Development Loans for 12 State Governments held on January 18, 2022.
|
|
|
Table
|
|
(Amount in ₹ crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIHAR 2032
|
GOA 2032
|
GUJARAT 2024
|
KARNATAKA
|
|
|
|
|
2040
|
Notified Amount
|
2000
|
100
|
1500
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
10
|
10
|
2
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
111
|
22
|
101
|
54
|
(ii) Amount
|
6767
|
760
|
9125
|
3269.8
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
7.24
|
7.23
|
5.27
|
7.33
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
33
|
6
|
20
|
5
|
(ii) Amount
|
1878.959
|
96.866
|
1471.708
|
957.627
|
Partial Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
27.9949
|
51.4354
|
27.0462
|
46.9957
|
(ii) No.
|
(13 bids)
|
(3 bids)
|
(4 bids)
|
(2 bids)
|
Non - Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
10
|
5
|
7
|
4
|
(ii) Amount
|
121.041
|
3.134
|
28.292
|
42.373
|
Non-Competitive Price (₹)
|
100.14
|
100.03
|
100.05
|
100.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
10
|
5
|
7
|
4
|
(ii) Amount
|
121.041
|
3.134
|
28.292
|
42.373
|
Partial Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of Non-
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield
|
7.2195
|
7.2264
|
5.2428
|
7.3143
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
2000
|
100
|
1500
|
1000
2
|
|
KARNATAKA
|
KARNATAKA
|
MADHYA
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
|
2037
|
2036
|
PRADESH 2042
|
2033
|
Notified Amount
|
2000
|
2000
|
2000
|
2500
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
15
|
14
|
20
|
Re-issue of
|
|
|
|
|
6.91%
|
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra SDL
|
|
|
|
|
2033 Issued on
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
15,2021
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
69
|
89
|
36
|
188
|
(ii) Amount
|
5098
|
4559
|
4003
|
8986
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
7.33
|
7.35
|
7.33
|
7.3211
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
5
|
14
|
4
|
61
|
(ii) Amount
|
1863.825
|
1930.441
|
1989.675
|
2415.181
|
Partial Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
88.3329
|
72.4672
|
97.935
|
80.6033
|
(ii) No.
|
(5 bids)
|
(5 bids)
|
(1 bid)
|
(2 bids)
|
Non - Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
9
|
10
|
3
|
12
|
(ii) Amount
|
136.175
|
69.559
|
10.325
|
84.819
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
100
|
100.15
|
100.16
|
96.94
|
(₹)
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
9
|
10
|
3
|
12
|
(ii) Amount
|
136.175
|
69.559
|
10.325
|
84.819
|
Partial Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of Non-
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield
|
7.33
|
7.3324
|
7.3149
|
7.3027
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
2000
|
2000
|
2000
|
2500
3
|
|
MANIPUR 2032
|
PUNJAB 2032
|
RAJASTHAN*
|
TELANGANA
|
|
|
|
2027
|
2034
|
Notified Amount
|
59
|
1000
|
500
|
2000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
10
|
Re-issue of
|
5
|
12
|
|
|
7.22% Punjab
|
|
|
|
|
SDL 2032
|
|
|
|
|
Issued on
|
|
|
|
|
January 29,
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
14
|
40
|
61
|
102
|
(ii) Amount
|
325
|
2998
|
4740
|
6365
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
7.23
|
7.2379
|
6.43
|
7.34
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
5
|
7
|
8
|
23
|
(ii) Amount
|
58.976
|
926.615
|
974.427
|
1801.856
|
Partial Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
66.1838
|
50.6615
|
99.8237
|
73.5709
|
(ii) No.
|
(3 bids)
|
(1 bid)
|
(3 bids)
|
(7 bids)
|
Non - Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
2
|
10
|
7
|
15
|
(ii) Amount
|
0.024
|
73.385
|
25.573
|
198.144
|
Non-Competitive Price (₹)
|
100.02
|
99.94
|
100.07
|
100.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
2
|
10
|
7
|
15
|
(ii) Amount
|
0.024
|
73.385
|
25.573
|
198.144
|
Partial Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of Non-
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield
|
7.2275
|
7.228
|
6.4131
|
7.3265
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
59
|
1000
|
1000
|
2000
4
|
|
UTTAR
|
WEST BENGAL
|
Total
|
|
PRADESH 2032
|
2032
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notified Amount
|
3000
|
1000
|
20659
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
10
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
168
|
88
|
1143
|
(ii) Amount
|
9040.7
|
5317
|
71353.500
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
7.24
|
7.23
|
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
42
|
16
|
249
|
(ii) Amount
|
2776.718
|
911.756
|
20054.630
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of Competitive
|
|
|
|
Bids
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
76.19
|
39.4593
|
|
(ii) No.
|
(16 bids)
|
(7 bids)
|
|
Non - Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
16
|
13
|
123
|
(ii) Amount
|
223.282
|
88.244
|
1104.370
|
Non-Competitive Price (₹)
|
100.11
|
100.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
16
|
13
|
123
|
(ii) Amount
|
223.282
|
88.244
|
1104.370
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
7.2247
|
7.2117
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
3000
|
1000
|
21159
*Rajasthan has accepted an additional amount of ₹500 Crore in the five year security.
|
|
|
|
|
