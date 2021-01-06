�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Website : www.rbi.org.in
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
January 05, 2021
Result of Auction of State Development Loans of
13 State Governments / Union Territories - Full Auction Result
The Result of the auction of State Development Loans for 13 State Governments / Union Territories held on January 05, 2021.
Table
(₹ in crore)
ANDHRA
ANDHRA
ASSAM
ASSAM
PRADESH
PRADESH
2031*
2026
2041
2039
Notified Amount
1000
1000
500
500
Underwriting Notified Amount
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
Tenure
20
18
10
5
Competitive Bids Received
(i) No.
45
60
64
39
(ii) Amount
4180.0000
4620.0000
2205.0000
3215.0000
6.65
6.64
-
5.32
(i) No.
7
5
-
5
(ii) Amount
945.000
934.497
-
494.987
(i) Percentage
58.4559
78.9753
-
94.987
(3 bids)
(2 bids)
-
(1 bids)
(i) No.
5
8
10
2
55
65.503
48.5
5.013
100.04
100.02
0
100.09
(i) No.
5
8
-
2
55.000
65.503
-
5.013
(i) Percentage
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.6460
6.6376
-
5.2998
Amount of Underwriting accepted
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
1000
1000
0
500
2
GUJARAT
JAMMU AND
JHARKHAND
GOA 2031
2030
2034**
Notified Amount
100
1000
500
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
27
152
40
86
860.0000
7470.0000
2478.0000
5048.0000
6.58
6.45
6.64
6.66
(i) No.
7
23
3
28
95.999
900.000
479.995
1297.899
(i) Percentage
48.2341
23.0769
93.5663
13.266
(3 bids)
(7 bids)
(3 bids)
(6 bids)
(i) No.
5
14
5
12
4.001
117.901
20.005
102.101
100.06
100.36
100
100.17
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
(i) No.
5
14
5
12
4.001
100.000
20.005
102.101
(i) Percentage
-
84.8169
-
-
-
(14 bids)
-
-
6.5711
6.3962
6.64
6.6408
Amount of Underwriting accepted
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
Total Allotment Amount
100
1000
500
1400
3
MANIPUR
PUNJAB 2050
RAJASTHAN
RAJASTHAN
2031
2027
2031
Notified Amount
150
1700
600
600
|
|
|
|
Tenure
10
Reissue of
6
10
6.65% Punjab
SDL 2050
Issued on Dec
Competitive Bids Received
(i) No.
23
40
66
122
748.0000
6005.0000
3165.0000
4451.0000
6.63
6.629
5.82
6.59
(i) No.
11
1
14
24
143.000
1679.995
593.999
540.000
(i) Percentage
50.4762
98.8232
46.9995
62.2951
(2 bids)
(1 bids)
(4 bids)
(11 bids)
(i) No.
5
3
2
11
7.00
20.005
6.001
68.73
100.15
100.27
100.07
100.09
(i) No.
5
3
2
11
7.000
20.005
6.001
60.000
(i) Percentage
-
-
-
87.2981
-
-
-
(11 bids)
6.609
6.629
5.8052
6.5777
Amount of Underwriting accepted
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
150
1700
600
600
TAMILNADU
TELANGANA
|
PRADESH
2031
2051***
2031
2031
Notified Amount
2000
750
3000
500
|
|
|
|
Tenure
10
30
10
10
(i) No.
222
19
254
58
11307.0000
2830.0000
12985.5900
2753.0000
6.53
6.64
6.6
6.6
(i) No.
61
4
41
16
1800.000
987.498
2700.000
468.000
(i) Percentage
25.8065
15.8332
91.4526
42.7419
(17 bids)
(3 bids)
(21 bids)
(5 bids)
(i) No.
23
4
24
7
310.916
12.502
419.471
32
100.42
100.1
100.02
100.14
(i) No.
23
4
24
7
200.000
12.502
300.000
32.000
|
(i) Percentage
64.3261
-
71.5187
-
(22 bids)
-
(23 bids)
-
6.4719
6.6324
6.5975
6.5802
Amount of Underwriting
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
Devolvement of Primary
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
Total Allotment Amount
2000
1000
3000
500
Total
Notified Amount
14900
Tenure
Competitive Bids Received
(i) No.
1317
74320.590
Competitive Bids Accepted
(i) No.
250
14060.869
(i) Percentage
(ii) No.
Non-Competitive Bids Received
(i) No.
140
1294.649
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
(i) No.
130
989.131
(i) Percentage
(ii) No.
Weighted Average Yield (%)
Amount of Underwriting accepted
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
Total Allotment Amount
15050
-
Assam has not accepted any amount in its 10 year security.
-
Jharkhand has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 400 cr.
-
Telangana has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 250 cr.
Press Release: 2020-2021/890
Ajit Prasad
Director
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 19:37:02 UTC