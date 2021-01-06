Log in
Result of Auction of State Development Loans of 13 State Governments / Union Territories - Full Auction Result

01/06/2021 | 02:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

January 05, 2021

Result of Auction of State Development Loans of

13 State Governments / Union Territories - Full Auction Result

The Result of the auction of State Development Loans for 13 State Governments / Union Territories held on January 05, 2021.

Table

(₹ in crore)

ANDHRA

ANDHRA

ASSAM

ASSAM

PRADESH

PRADESH

2031*

2026

2041

2039

Notified Amount

1000

1000

500

500

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

20

18

10

5

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

45

60

64

39

(ii) Amount

4180.0000

4620.0000

2205.0000

3215.0000

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.65

6.64

-

5.32

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

7

5

-

5

(ii) Amount

945.000

934.497

-

494.987

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

58.4559

78.9753

-

94.987

(ii) No.

(3 bids)

(2 bids)

-

(1 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

5

8

10

2

(ii) Amount

55

65.503

48.5

5.013

Non-Competitive Price

100.04

100.02

0

100.09

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

5

8

-

2

(ii) Amount

55.000

65.503

-

5.013

Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.6460

6.6376

-

5.2998

Amount of Underwriting accepted

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

from primary dealers

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

1000

1000

0

500

2

GUJARAT

JAMMU AND

JHARKHAND

GOA 2031

KASHMIR UT

2030

2034**

2036

Notified Amount

100

1000

500

1000

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

10

9

15

13

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

27

152

40

86

(ii) Amount

860.0000

7470.0000

2478.0000

5048.0000

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.58

6.45

6.64

6.66

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

7

23

3

28

(ii) Amount

95.999

900.000

479.995

1297.899

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

48.2341

23.0769

93.5663

13.266

(ii) No.

(3 bids)

(7 bids)

(3 bids)

(6 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

5

14

5

12

(ii) Amount

4.001

117.901

20.005

102.101

Non-Competitive Price

100.06

100.36

100

100.17

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

5

14

5

12

(ii) Amount

4.001

100.000

20.005

102.101

Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

84.8169

-

-

(ii) No.

-

(14 bids)

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.5711

6.3962

6.64

6.6408

Amount of Underwriting accepted

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

from primary dealers

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

100

1000

500

1400

3

MANIPUR

PUNJAB 2050

RAJASTHAN

RAJASTHAN

2031

2027

2031

Notified Amount

150

1700

600

600

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

10

Reissue of

6

10

6.65% Punjab

SDL 2050

Issued on Dec

30, 2020

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

23

40

66

122

(ii) Amount

748.0000

6005.0000

3165.0000

4451.0000

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.63

6.629

5.82

6.59

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

11

1

14

24

(ii) Amount

143.000

1679.995

593.999

540.000

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

50.4762

98.8232

46.9995

62.2951

(ii) No.

(2 bids)

(1 bids)

(4 bids)

(11 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

5

3

2

11

(ii) Amount

7.00

20.005

6.001

68.73

Non-Competitive Price

100.15

100.27

100.07

100.09

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

5

3

2

11

(ii) Amount

7.000

20.005

6.001

60.000

Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

87.2981

(ii) No.

-

-

-

(11 bids)

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.609

6.629

5.8052

6.5777

Amount of Underwriting accepted

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

from primary dealers

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

150

1700

600

600

4

TAMILNADU

TELANGANA

UTTAR

UTTARAKHAND

PRADESH

2031

2051***

2031

2031

Notified Amount

2000

750

3000

500

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

10

30

10

10

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

222

19

254

58

(ii) Amount

11307.0000

2830.0000

12985.5900

2753.0000

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.53

6.64

6.6

6.6

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

61

4

41

16

(ii) Amount

1800.000

987.498

2700.000

468.000

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

25.8065

15.8332

91.4526

42.7419

(ii) No.

(17 bids)

(3 bids)

(21 bids)

(5 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids

Received

(i) No.

23

4

24

7

(ii) Amount

310.916

12.502

419.471

32

Non-Competitive Price

100.42

100.1

100.02

100.14

Non-Competitive Bids

Accepted

(i) No.

23

4

24

7

(ii) Amount

200.000

12.502

300.000

32.000

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Non-Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

64.3261

-

71.5187

-

(ii) No.

(22 bids)

-

(23 bids)

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.4719

6.6324

6.5975

6.5802

Amount of Underwriting

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

accepted from primary dealers

Devolvement of Primary

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Dealers

Total Allotment Amount

2000

1000

3000

500

5

Total

Notified Amount

14900

Underwriting Notified Amount

Tenure

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

1317

(ii) Amount

74320.590

Cut-off Yield (%)

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

250

(ii) Amount

14060.869

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

(ii) No.

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

140

(ii) Amount

1294.649

Non-Competitive Price

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

130

(ii) Amount

989.131

Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

(ii) No.

Weighted Average Yield (%)

Amount of Underwriting accepted

from primary dealers

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

Total Allotment Amount

15050

  • Assam has not accepted any amount in its 10 year security.
  • Jharkhand has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 400 cr.
  • Telangana has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 250 cr.

Press Release: 2020-2021/890

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 19:37:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
