Result of Auction of State Development Loans of 2 State Governments - Full Auction Result

04/08/2021 | 04:50am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

April 08, 2021

Result of Auction of State Development Loans of

2 State Governments - Full Auction Result

The Result of the auction of State Development Loans for 2 State Governments held on April 08,

2021.

Table

(` in crore)

ANDHRA

ANDHRA

RAJASTHAN

RAJASTHAN

Total

PRADESH 2039

PRADESH 2038

2031

2025

Notified Amount

1000

1000

1000

1000

4000

Underwriting Notified

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Amount

Tenure

18

17

10

4

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

78

81

157

95

411

(ii) Amount

5231

5318.5

6726

6668

23943.5

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.78

6.78

6.75

5.94

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

1

1

35

32

69

(ii) Amount

975

975

936.434

980

3866.434

Partial Allotment Percentage

of Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

97.5

97.5

15.1174

27.7108

(ii) No.

(1 bid)

(1 bid)

(12 bids)

(3 bids)

Non - Competitive Bids

Received

(i) No.

3

3

7

2

15

(ii) Amount

25

25

63.566

20

133.566

Non-Competitive Price

100

100

100.22

100.27

Non-Competitive Bids

Accepted

(i) No.

3

3

7

2

15

(ii) Amount

25

25

63.566

20

133.566

Partial Allotment Percentage

of Non-Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.78

6.78

6.7189

5.864

Amount of Underwriting

accepted from Primary

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Dealers

Devolvement on Primary

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Dealers

Total Allotment Amount

1000

1000

1000

1000

4000

Press Release: 2021-2022/26

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 08:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
