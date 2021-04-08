�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
April 08, 2021
Result of Auction of State Development Loans of
2 State Governments - Full Auction Result
The Result of the auction of State Development Loans for 2 State Governments held on April 08,
2021.
|
|
|
Table
|
|
|
|
(` in crore)
|
|
|
ANDHRA
|
|
ANDHRA
|
RAJASTHAN
|
RAJASTHAN
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
PRADESH 2039
|
|
PRADESH 2038
|
2031
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notified Amount
|
|
1000
|
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
|
|
4000
|
|
Underwriting Notified
|
|
NIL
|
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
|
18
|
|
17
|
10
|
4
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
|
78
|
|
81
|
157
|
95
|
|
411
|
|
(ii) Amount
|
|
5231
|
|
5318.5
|
6726
|
6668
|
|
23943.5
|
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
|
6.78
|
|
6.78
|
6.75
|
5.94
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
35
|
32
|
|
69
|
|
(ii) Amount
|
|
975
|
|
975
|
936.434
|
980
|
|
3866.434
|
|
Partial Allotment Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
|
97.5
|
|
97.5
|
15.1174
|
27.7108
|
|
|
|
(ii) No.
|
|
(1 bid)
|
|
(1 bid)
|
(12 bids)
|
(3 bids)
|
|
|
|
Non - Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
|
15
|
|
(ii) Amount
|
|
25
|
|
25
|
63.566
|
20
|
|
133.566
|
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
|
100
|
|
100
|
100.22
|
100.27
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
|
15
|
|
(ii) Amount
|
|
25
|
|
25
|
63.566
|
20
|
|
133.566
|
|
Partial Allotment Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
(ii) No.
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
|
6.78
|
|
6.78
|
6.7189
|
5.864
|
|
|
|
Amount of Underwriting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accepted from Primary
|
|
NIL
|
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
Dealers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Devolvement on Primary
|
|
NIL
|
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
Dealers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
|
1000
|
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
|
|
4000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
