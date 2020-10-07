Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 04:00am EDT
Auction date201007
Requested volume, SEK mln4,000


Credit rating class1
Term3M
Fixed purchase rate0.45 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted0.00 %
Number of bids0


Credit rating class1
Term6M
Fixed purchase rate0.55 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted0.00 %
Number of bids0

 

Credit rating class2
Term3M
Fixed purchase rate0.75 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted0.00 %
Number of bids0


Credit rating class2
Term6M
Fixed purchase rate0.85 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted0.00 %
Number of bids0

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aCENTERRA GOLD : Wave of attacks on foreign owned gold mines amid Kyrgyzstan's political upheaval
AQ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aSiemens continues its humanitarian relief efforts in Sudan with delivery of protective gear
AQ
04:15aECB publishes summary of feedback on public consultation on compounded STR rates
PU
04:15aSummary of responses to the ECB's public consultation on the publication of compounded term rates using the STR
PU
04:15aTHE NATIONAL BUDGET 2021 : Producing more and making working life more inclusive
PU
04:15aFORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : AMA 9M20 Export Announcement
PU
04:14aNATIXIS : monthly equity distribution at September 30,2020
AQ
04:14aNATIXIS : monthly equity distribution at September 30,2020
GL
04:13aATTRAQT : Ex-CEO of Attraqt launches new software business, Advanced Commerce
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation
2BMW AG : BMW : posts solid third-quarter sales growth
3BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
4APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group