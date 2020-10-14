Log in
Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper

10/14/2020 | 04:02am EDT
Auction date201014
Requested volume, SEK mln4,000


Credit rating class1
Term3M
Fixed purchase rate0.45 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted0.00 %
Number of bids0


Credit rating class1
Term6M
Fixed purchase rate0.55 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted0.00 %
Number of bids0

 

Credit rating class2
Term3M
Fixed purchase rate0.75 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted0.00 %
Number of bids0


Credit rating class2
Term6M
Fixed purchase rate0.85 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted0.00 %
Number of bids0

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020

