April 15, 2021
Result of Yield Based Auction of State Development Loans of State Governments/
Union Territories
|
Sr.
|
|
Notified
|
Amount
|
Cut off
|
|
Tenure
|
|
State/ UT
|
Amount
|
Accepted
|
|
|
No.
|
Yield (%)
|
|
(Yrs)
|
|
|
(₹ Cr)
|
(₹ Cr)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
500
|
500
|
6.78
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Meghalaya
|
200
|
200
|
6.82
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Rajasthan
|
1000
|
1000
|
6.78
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1700
|
1700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/52
|
Rupambara
|
Director
