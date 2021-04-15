Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of Yield Based Auction of State Development Loans of State Governments/ Union Territories

04/15/2021 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रजवर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 91 22 2266 0502 फै क्स/Fax: 91 22 2266 0358

-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

April 15, 2021

Result of Yield Based Auction of State Development Loans of State Governments/

Union Territories

Sr.

Notified

Amount

Cut off

Tenure

State/ UT

Amount

Accepted

No.

Yield (%)

(Yrs)

(₹ Cr)

(₹ Cr)

1.

Jammu and Kashmir

500

500

6.78

12

2.

Meghalaya

200

200

6.82

10

3.

Rajasthan

1000

1000

6.78

10

Total

1700

1700

Press Release: 2021-2022/52

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:49aAKER BP  : First quarter 2021 trading update
AQ
03:49aWTTC research reveals Travel & Tourism sector's contribution to Italy's GDP dropped by 121 billion in 2020
PU
03:49aWTTC research reveals Travel & Tourism sector's contribution to France's GDP dropped by 103 billion in 2020
PU
03:47aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF CENTRE  : Igor Makovskiy held a meeting on improving the reliability and efficiency of the power grid complex of the Tula region
PU
03:47aBELLUNA  : Monthly report for March
PU
03:47aBRD KLEE A/S  : New Elesa+Ganter HD range catalogue
PU
03:46aGAMESTOP  : style investors trigger speculation in Arkle
AQ
03:46aTECNOTREE OYJ  : Resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting of Tecnotree Corporation
AQ
03:46aPONTUS PROTEIN  : Appoints Globally Renowned Aquaponics Experts to its Board of Advisors and Provides Warrant Acceleration Clarification
AQ
03:46aBALYO  : John Hayes of BALYO Sees Changing Material Handling Industry Accelerates AGV Robotics
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
2DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
3KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak
4Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million Coinbase shares
5Dell spins off VMware stake, generating up to $9.7 billion to pay down debt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ