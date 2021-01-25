�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
|
January 25, 2021
Result of Yield/Price Based Auction of State Development Loans of
State Governments / Union Territories
|
Sr.
|
|
Notified
|
Amount
|
Cut off Price /
|
|
State / UT
|
amount
|
Accepted
|
Tenure (Yrs)
|
No.
|
Yield (%)
|
|
(₹ Cr)
|
(₹ Cr)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
6.10
|
6
|
2
|
Gujarat
|
500
|
500
|
6.57
|
10
|
3
|
Haryana
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
6.62
|
20
|
4
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
500
|
500
|
6.63
|
10
|
500
|
500
|
6.63
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-issue of 6.61%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
5
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
99.82 / 6.6282
|
SDL 2037 issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
on January 20,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
6
|
Puducherry
|
250
|
250
|
5.46
|
4
|
7
|
Rajasthan
|
500
|
500
|
5.39
|
4
|
500
|
500
|
6.61
|
10
|
|
|
500
|
500
|
6.62
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-issue of 6.60%
|
|
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
100.16/6.5737
|
Tamil Nadu SDL
|
|
|
2029 issued on
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Tamil Nadu
|
|
|
|
June 24, 2020
|
|
|
|
Re-issue of 6.63%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
100.40/6.6001
|
Tamil Nadu SDL
|
|
|
2055 issued on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 08, 2020
|
9
|
Telangana*
|
750
|
1000
|
6.61
|
30
|
10
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
3,500
|
3,500
|
6.64
|
10
|
11
|
West Bengal
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
6.63
|
10
|
|
Total
|
16,000
|
16,250
|
|
*Telangana has accepted an additional amount of ₹250 crores
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/991
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
