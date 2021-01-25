Log in
Result of Yield/Price Based Auction of State Development Loans of State Governments / Union Territories

01/25/2021 | 04:00am EST
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

January 25, 2021

Result of Yield/Price Based Auction of State Development Loans of

State Governments / Union Territories

Sr.

Notified

Amount

Cut off Price /

State / UT

amount

Accepted

Tenure (Yrs)

No.

Yield (%)

( Cr)

( Cr)

1

Chhattisgarh

1,000

1,000

6.10

6

2

Gujarat

500

500

6.57

10

3

Haryana

2,000

2,000

6.62

20

4

Himachal Pradesh

500

500

6.63

10

500

500

6.63

12

Re-issue of 6.61%

Madhya Pradesh

5

Madhya Pradesh

1,000

1,000

99.82 / 6.6282

SDL 2037 issued

on January 20,

2021

6

Puducherry

250

250

5.46

4

7

Rajasthan

500

500

5.39

4

500

500

6.61

10

500

500

6.62

20

Re-issue of 6.60%

1,000

1,000

100.16/6.5737

Tamil Nadu SDL

2029 issued on

8

Tamil Nadu

June 24, 2020

Re-issue of 6.63%

1,500

1,500

100.40/6.6001

Tamil Nadu SDL

2055 issued on

July 08, 2020

9

Telangana*

750

1000

6.61

30

10

Uttar Pradesh

3,500

3,500

6.64

10

11

West Bengal

2,000

2,000

6.63

10

Total

16,000

16,250

*Telangana has accepted an additional amount of 250 crores

Press Release: 2020-2021/991

Ajit Prasad

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 08:57:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
