Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of the 07-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on February 04, 2022

02/04/2022 | 01:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

February 04, 2022

Result of the 07-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on

February 04, 2022

Tenor

7-day

Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)

4,00,000

Total amount of offers received (in ₹ crore)

2,52,033

Amount accepted (in ₹ crore)

2,52,033

Cut off Rate (%)

3.99

Weighted Average Rate (%)

3.99

Partial Acceptance Percentage of offers received at cut off rate

NA

Press Release: 2021-2022/1665

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:35:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:56aLUCKY CEMENT : Transmission of half yearly Reports for the half yearly ended December 31, 2021
PU
01:56aMEISEI INDUSTRIAL : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
01:56aQOL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
PU
01:56aMONEY FORWARD : Invitation to Money Forward Investor Day 2022
PU
01:56aFUNAI SOKEN INCORPORATED : Notice Regarding Merger of Consolidated Subsidiaries and Change of Trade Name
PU
01:56aFUNAI SOKEN INCORPORATED : Summary of Financial Results for the year ended December 2021
PU
01:56aSASFIN : How Nomzamo Moalusi grew Imara Pallet Designs during Covid-19
PU
01:56aFUNAI SOKEN INCORPORATED : Notice Regarding Change of Certified Public Accountant
PU
01:56aDEVELOP GLOBAL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DVP
PU
01:56aBUDDY TECHNOLOGIES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BUD
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise
3Four aides quit as UK's Johnson seeks to reset beleaguered premiership
4Exclusive-Mexican entrepreneur says hiring advisers for Citibanamex bid
5Euro set for best week since COVID-19 hit after ECB's hawkish turn

HOT NEWS