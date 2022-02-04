�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
February 04, 2022
Result of the 07-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on
February 04, 2022
Tenor
7-day
Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)
4,00,000
Total amount of offers received (in ₹ crore)
2,52,033
Amount accepted (in ₹ crore)
2,52,033
Cut off Rate (%)
3.99
Weighted Average Rate (%)
3.99
Partial Acceptance Percentage of offers received at cut off rate
NA
Press Release: 2021-2022/1665
Ajit Prasad
Director (Communications)
